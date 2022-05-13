Marvin Williams wrote this devotional. He said “Encouragement is like oxygen-we can’t live without it. This was true for nine-year-old James Savage. The boy swam more than two miles from the San Francisco shoreline to Alcatraz Island and back, breaking the record for the youngest person to accomplish the feat. But thirty minutes into the swim, the choppy, frigid waters made James want to quit. However, a fleet of paddlers called out to him, “you can do it!” The words gave James the boost he needed to finish his goal.” That’s the power of encouragement. He said “Living for Jesus can be difficult, and we’re sometimes tempted to give up. Fortunately, Jesus and fellow believers in Him can provide the encouragement we need to press on.” Which stresses the importance of the body of Christ and our need for one another. And it stresses the importance of having a church family, a connection. Community, the one thing that we don’t do enough of is encourage one another. But oh, the power of encouragement. The power of a word being spoken into the spirit of a brother or sister in Christ could do wonders, and be just the word that they need to hear to push them on in their Christian path and in their Christian work; I think, that we don’t do this as often as we should; encourage one another; nobody should feel like they are on an island by themselves and they are part of the body of Christ; in a time of brokenness nobody should feel broken by themselves and they have a church family; people are broken, struggling, discouraged, lonely, depressed and some who are doing good work trying to be faithful are tempted to give up, some because they feel like they are in it by themselves. We are family, united by the blood of the Lamb, Jesus Christ; a relationship that is stronger than our natural family relationships; because the family relationships will inevitably be severed, one by one; but our spiritual relationship will last throughout eternity, and one thing a good family will do is speak a word of encouragement to a fellow brother or sister; just a word of encouragement could be what I need to hear; friends, what if, every parent would speak a word of encouragement to their children; if they would just speak the words “You can do it” into their spirits; what this could do for them; what if, somebody spoke this to somebody who is in prison and they need a fresh start; “You can do it!” Trying to do ministry and kingdom work at any level is not an easy thing to do; “You can do it” can strengthen any feeble hands, lift any spirit, encourage any heart; it can discourage suicide; speak life into somebody and it can point people to the cross of Jesus Christ; a man during World War II was a prisoner of war and had been for a while; being tortured while he was there he was on the verge of giving up; while out in the yard walking he met a fellow Christian who was also a POW walking toward him with a stick in his hand; his Christian friend saw his weakened state of mind and when they met, with the stick in his hand he drew a sign, a picture of the Cross in the sand; upon seeing that symbol the discouraged man immediately regained strength to carry on throughout the remainder of his time as a POW; what a difference a word of encouragement can do; Christians of all people need encouragement; somebody said this: “Pray for the person you want to encourage. Letting them know you’ve prayed for them can be a great way to start a meaningful conversation and its powerful for the recipient to know that you’ve taken their situation to God.” Now that’s what really blesses me more than anything church community; to know that somebody is praying for me really lifts my spirit and encourages my heart; to hear somebody say “Brother, I’m praying for you!” because I do understand the power of prayer in ministry. Look around the community in our circle, in our family; we can find somebody that needs to be encouraged; the indictment against the Christian church, in general, is that we don’t encourage each other enough. “You can do it!” in Acts 14:21-23 we find Paul and Barnabas encouraging the churches in Antioch that they had established in their faith; community hear me this morning when I say we all are going to need somebody to encourage us along the way in our Christian faith; we may be doing well right now; some think that they don’t need anybody; but whenever you are doing kingdom work, you will need somebody to come alongside you, and encourage you. Paul had been stoned and left for dead (14:19) yet he risks his life to go back to Antioch to ENCOURAGE the disciples in the faith. Community friends, on our best day, we all need encouragement; it should not be said that any Christian believer who is a member of the local church, the body of Christ, and they are doing a good work for God through the local church, and nobody reaches out and offer them a word of encouragement; if we don’t do it who will? the local assembly must do a better job of encouraging each other. Praying is good, we need prayer, but just an encouraging word from us can lift somebody. That’s the power of encouragement.

Reach Pastor Ellis @ GeorgeEllis1956@yahoo.com