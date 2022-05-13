School district administrator is found dead

ELIZABETHTOWN — The employees with Bladen County Schools are mourning the loss of a long-time educator.

Antonia Beatty, Ed.D, who served as the assistant superintendent of human resources and administration, was reportedly found dead from a self-inflicted gunshot when Elizabethtown police officers responded to 605 Glenwood Dr. shortly before 9 p.m.

“It is with great sadness that we share with you this morning the passing of Dr. Antonia Beatty …” Superintendent jason Atkinson said in a press release Wednesday. “During this difficult time, our thoughts and prayers are with her family and our entire school community.”

According to a police report, Beatty did not leave behind a note. School district officials said there are counselors and social workers available at the district office and in the schools if any students, teachers or administration need them.

School associates of Beatty have said they saw her during the Board of Education meeting on Monday evening at Elizabethtown Middle School. According to Elly Johnson, director of communications for Bladen County Schools, the school board did not extend Beatty’s contract, despite a recommendation to do so by Atkinson.

“The superintendent’s recommendation to renew the contract of Dr. Beatty was not approved due to a lack of motion,” Johnson stated on Wednesday.

Beatty began her career with Bladen County Schools in 1994 as a teacher at Booker T. Washington Primary School. During her tenure with the district she has held the following positions: Teacher at Booker T. Washington Primary; assistant principal at East Arcadia School; assistant principal at West Bladen High School; interim principal at West Bladen High School; principal at West Bladen High School; Upward Bound director; Title 1/Pre-K director and beginning teacher coordinator; Human Resources director; an assistant superintendent of Human Resources.

Beatty’s education included attending Bladen County schools before earning a master’s degree in education from Fayetteville State University; a master’s degree in school administration from The University of North Carolina at Pembroke; and a doctorate degree in educational leadership from Wingate University.

* * *

Meth found during traffic stop

ROCKINGHAM — The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office has charged a Laurel Hill man with possession of methamphetamine.

Zachery Earl Cribb, 24, is charged with one felony count of possession of methamphetamine and was served for an outstanding warrant for felony larceny of a motor vehicle.

On Wednesday, May 4, a deputy observed a Chevrolet Tahoe traveling on Broad Avenue without a registration place.

During a traffic stop, a deputy observed a semi-automatic handgun among the registration papers.

According to a press release, other deputies arrived and three occupants from the vehicle were removed. The driver of the vehicle, Austin Shane Lane, was issued a citation for carrying a concealed firearm and operating a vehicle without being registered.

The meth was found was deputies were removing Cribb from the vehicle.

Records with the North Carolina Department of Public Safety reveal that Cribb has numerous previous convictions for felony breaking and entering and larceny.

Cribb was processed into the Richmond County Jail and placed under a $25,000 secure bond. He’s scheduled to appear in District Court on May 19.

* * *

Lumberton makes plans for Family Fourth Celebration, Juneteenth

LUMBERTON — Plans for two summer celebrations in the City of Lumberton were discussed during City Council’s regular monthly meeting Wednesday at City Hall, with Council voting to proceed with the city’s Family Fourth Celebration and hearing a presentation on the planned Juneteenth celebration.

The go-ahead for the city’s Recreation Department to move forward with the Family Fourth Celebration on the Fourth of July comes as the event, which has been cancelled the last two years due to the COVID-19 pandemic, will cost about 30% more to put on than in 2019.

“As you can imagine the costs have increased somewhat since the last time we did this event in 2019,” Tim Taylor, the city’s recreation director, told Council. “We wanted to make Council aware of the cost increase and ask for direction how to proceed.”

The city budgeted $28,227.25 for the event in 2019; the estimated cost for 2022 — with each of the same line items such as fireworks, a parachute team and inflatables, among other activities, still in place — is $36,765.

“Costs are extremely high for everything now, but if we could find a way to do it, I think the people really do enjoy it,” Councilman Leroy Rising said during the discussion.

Councilman Chris Howard asked Taylor if his department was taking the recent increase locally in COVID-19 cases into consideration when planning the event.

“What we are missing here is an understanding of the upswing of COVID; have you taken that under consideration?” Howard said. “Because we are in a very high increase that this moment, from the celebrations that are going on, spring break, etc. How do you feel about the city and this particular event, for health reasons?”

When Taylor said he wasn’t concerned, Howard asked if he had contacted the Robeson County Health Department; Taylor said his department is in contact with the Health Department regarding every event they do, and the Health Department “indicates that they feel like we can move forward with this.”

The measure ultimately passed 5-1, with two council members absent; Howard cast the lone no vote, stating once again that he had health concerns about the holding the event.

“I’d like to make a motion that we do proceed,” Rising said, “because the citizens of Lumberton always ask about it and they want it, so let’s give back if we can.”

Council also heard a presentation about plans for the Juneteenth celebration which will be held in the city from June 16-19. Carol T. Richardson, a member of “several organizations partnering for the all-inclusive Juneteenth celebration,” gave the presentation.

Among the events scheduled are a community meet-and-greet on Thursday, June 16; a Family Fun Day at Sandy Grove Baptist Church on Saturday, June 18; and a senior community brunch to be held in the plaza downtown on Sunday, June 19, to be followed by a gospel music festival.

More events are planned, but are yet to be finalized, Richardson said. A Lumberton Juneteenth souvenir book will be available at each of the events, she said.

* * *

BENNETTSVILLE, S.C. — A Cheraw man was arrested Wednesday for assaulting another man with a sword.

According to Investigator Clay Anderson of the Marlboro County Sheriff’s Office, law enforcement responded Wednesday to a residence on Hickory Grove Road in Bennettsville about an assault.

Investigators learned that the victim was struck multiple times with a sword.

The victim, an adult male, was transported to an out-of-state hospital where he has undergone surgeries for the injury sustained during the assault.

Anderson said investigators learned that Emmanuel Singleton, 45 of Cheraw, was the assailant.

Singleton was arrested the same day at a residence near Tatum and transported to the Marlboro County Detention Center, where he received a $75,000 surety bond.

If Singleton can make bond, he will be required to wear a GPS ankle monitor.

— Reports from Champion Media