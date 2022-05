Early voting results in Scotland County:

Thursday, April 28, 2022 = 106

Friday, April 29, 2022 = 89

Monday, May 2, 2022 = 115

Tuesday, May 3, 2022 = 111

Wednesday, May 4, 2022 = 123

Thursday, May 5, 2022 = 116

Friday, May 6, 2022 = 91

Monday, May 9, 2022 = 113

Tuesday, May 10, 2022 = 133

— Report from the Scotland County Board of Elections