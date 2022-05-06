Downtown Development director going to First Health

LAURINBURG ─ After four and a half years working with the city of Laurinburg, Downtown Development director Daniel Walters has announced he’s leaving.

Walters will be going to First Health in Moore County and his last day with the city will be on May 12.

“It’s very bittersweet,” Walters said. “I’m very proud of what we all have accomplished, all the partnerships and everyone working together is what has gotten downtown to where it’s at now.”

Walters began working with the city in 2017 with a goal of moving Laurinburg from a Downtown Associates Community to Main Street status.

Not only did Walters see that happen but over the last two years, downtown Laurinburg has become nationally accredited.

“It makes me proud and I can’t take credit for this,” Walters said. “None of this would have happened without all the incredible partnerships we have. I’m so grateful for that.”

Besides seeing Laurinburg move to national accreditation, Walters himself has also been recognized as he was elected as the Southeast Regional Director of the North Carolina Downtown Development Association in 2021.

From monthly summer farmers markets to new downtown events such as Springfest and the Sip and Shop, Walters has spent much of his time working with the community partners to help improve downtown.

“I’ve built so many relationships here,” Walters said. “There are so many people [who] care about this city and getting to see everyone come together and the collaborative effort here will always be one of my favorite memories. I got to work with so many awesome people and I’m so proud to say I was a part of that and was among their presence.”

Walters added he’s incredibly thankful that he had the opportunity to be a part of helping build up downtown Laurinburg and plans to remain involved in the community.

“I’m so thankful to the city of Laurinburg and the community here for everything,” Walters said. “I’ve learned a lot here and Laurinburg is my home and will always be my home. I wish nothing for the best for the continued growth of downtown Laurinburg and Laurinburg as a whole, but I’ll still be around and I’ll remain involved.”

City Manager Charles Nichols said that Walters has been a huge asset to the city during his time here.

“I can’t say enough great things about Daniel,” Nichols said. “He’s done an outstanding job for the city and for the growth of our downtown … I’m extremely happy for him and the next step in his career.”

Katelin Gandee is the former senior writer for The Laurinburg Exchange.