Scotland baseball is preparing for the playoffs now that they clinched the conference championship. The Scots (10-2) have defeated Purnell Swett, Cape Fear, West Brunswick, Hoke County, Southern Lee , Union Pines, Montgomery Central, Terry Sanford, Lumberton, Pinecrest, Lee County, South Columbus, Southwest Guilford, and Richmond . They have only fallen short four times: to Cape Fear, Pinecrest, Lee County and Northwest Guilford. Their record of 18-4 record on the season ties them for first in the Conference.

According to head coach Greg Wrape, “great practices and winning ball games” are the best preparation for his team heading into the playoffs. Wrape recalled a slump when his team was facing a deficit: “They never had a team meeting; the team [just] knew what was at stake and the business they had to handle.”

“It feels good to defeat our rivals,” said Wrape.

Senior shortstop Nick Cooke was ecstatic about beating rival Richmond, exclaiming, “It’s a great feeling and great experience! Richmond made some errors and capitalizing on it was the biggest thing. They talked a lot coming into the games, and sometimes emotions will get the best of you, and you want to say some things, but…we spoke with our actions; it was great!”

Cooke, as a senior, is a team leader who knows how to rally his teammates. “[I let] my teammates know that it’s alright, they might have struck out this time but they have many more opportunities to make up for it. We tell each other, ‘We are not going to lose this game!’ It’s simple, it’s our mentality.”

Senior second baseman Christian Cole agrees. “Coming in and handling business feels great for the team and the players. I’ve had a few balls hit to me, the biggest thing is staying down on the ball and not letting anything go under my glove and making throws and hitting my marks.”

Senior Parker Byrd says that from the first pitch “we are always locked in and ready; the intensity on the field between the two rivals motivates the Scots. We just shut them up with the scoreboard and that is what rivalries are all about!”

Parker also credits out centerfielder Cadyn Graves with his “unreal speed.” “Graves can go get any ball he wants,” Graves said admiringly.

The Fighting Scots began state tournament play on Monday, May 2, at home on McCoy Field.