SEarCH principal Kesha Hood said McGirt is a “model student.” And perfect attendance runs in the family, McGirt’s older sister never missed a day of school either.

LAURINBURG — Scotland Early College High School senior Jalayha McGirt is only seven school days away from having perfect attendance during her 12 years of public education.

SEarCH principal Kesha Hood said, “Jalayha is a quiet student who advocates for herself, and who excels in both her high school and college courses. She is a model student here at SEarCH, and having perfect attendance for 12 years is a big deal.”

McGirt attended Covington Street Elementary School, Carver Middle, and finished making her perfect mark at SEarCH where she will graduate on May 21.

“My older sister Jamyha did the same thing, she is my role model,” she said.

After graduation McGirt plans to attend Fayetteville State University and major in nursing, with the hopes of becoming a midwife one day.

While McGirt never missed a test, lesson or school assembly, there is one thing she will miss after walking across the stage and accepting her diploma.

“I will miss my friends so much,” she said.

McGirt is one of 48 students graduating from SEarCh this month.