LAURINBURG —The Office of the Fire Marshal along with the DEA held its 22nd National Prescription Drug Take-Back Day to Prevent Addiction and Reduce Overdose Deaths.

The Scotland County Sheriff’s Office and the Laurinburg Police Department making communities safer and healthier by helping the public safely dispose of unneeded controlled substances to reduce opioid addiction.

The Scotland County Sheriff’s Office and the Laurinburg Police Department hosted Operation Medicine Drop Prescription Drug Take-Back Day on April 19, 2022, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. downtown at the intersection of Main and Roper street at WLNC. This bi-annual event offers free, anonymous disposal drop-offs of expired and unneeded medications

Disposing of the expired and unwanted medications can help prevent drugs from being misused,” said DEA Administrator Anne Milgram. “Overdose deaths continue to hit tragic record highs. I encourage everyone to dispose of unneeded prescription medications now.”

“Preventing prescription drug and opioid addiction starts in your home,” said DEA San Diego Field Division Special Agent in Charge Shelly S. Howe. “Please help prevent the misuse of prescription drugs by bringing your unwanted medications to any of the permanent drop-off locations here in Laurinburg. Citizens can dispose of expired medications in a disposal container at City Hall at the Laurinburg Police window or in the Courthouse near the Main entrance. This is a free and anonymous way to dispose of unwanted medications.”

Drug overdose deaths are up 16 percent in the last year, claiming more than 290 lives every day. According to a report published by the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration, a majority of people who misused a prescription medication obtained the medicine from a family member or friend.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention estimates that in the United States, more than 106,000 people died as the result of a drug overdose in the 12-month period ending November 2021, marking the most drug-related deaths ever recorded, with opioid-related deaths accounting for 75 percent of all overdose deaths.

For more than 10 years the Sheriff’s Office and the LPD has helped Scotland County citizens easily get rid of old and unwanted, or no longer needed drugs and opioids that often become a gateway to addiction. Operation Medicine drop has removed more than 15 million pounds of medication from circulation since its inception. These efforts are directly in line with DEA’s priority to combat the overdose epidemic in the United States.

On April 19, SCSO Lt. Darryl Ford and LPD officer Heather Quick collected 480 pounds of tablets, capsules, patches, and other solid forms of prescription drugs. Liquids (including intravenous solutions), syringes and other sharps, and illicit drugs were also collected.

Ford and evidence technician Monica Hunt delivered the expired medications to a DEA agent in Greensboro to be delivered to Stericycle to be incinerated.

If you missed this Operation Medicine Drop, don’t worry we will have a second event in October.

So, we challenge the citizens of Scotland County to collect 600lbs or more of expired medications and get them out of our community. Scotland Strong. Again thank you!!