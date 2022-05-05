Break-in

LAUREL HILL ─ A resident of St. John’s Church Road reported to the Sheriff’s Office on Wednesday that an AR-15 and Glock 19 was stolen.

LAUREL HILL ─ Marty Wright Homes on Andrew Jackson Hwy reported to the Sheriff’s Office on Wednesday that several homes were broken into and four stove ranges and a fridge.

LAURINBURG ─ A resident of Lees Mill Road reported to the Sheriff’s Office on Wednesday that someone broke into their barn and stole a pool.

WAGRAM ─ The Masonic Lodge in Wagram reproted to the Sheriff’s Office on Wednesday that someone broke into the building, damaging three windows and spray paining the inside and outside. An inventory is being taken to see if anything is missing.

LAURINBURG ─ A resident of Terrace Drive reported to the police department on Wednesday that unknown persons broke into their unsecured vehicle and stole financial cards.

LAURINBURG ─ A resident of Fourth Street reported to the police department on Wednesday that someone broke into their unsecured vehicle and stole a 9mm pistol.

LAURINBURG─ A residnet of Spring Mill Road reported to the Sheriff’s Office on Wednesday that a impact drill.

Larceny

LAUREL HILL ─ A resident of Malloy Avenue reported to the Sheriff’s Office on Monday that their 2007 Honda Accord was stolen.

LAURINBURG ─ The Sheriff’s Office responded to Pea Bridge Road on Monday after it was reported a mans cellphone was stolen while he was attending a funeral.

LAURINBURG ─ A resident of Bostic Road reported to the Sheriff’s Office on Tuesday that the air conditioning unit was stolen.

Fraud

LAURINBURG ─ The Scotland County Sheriff’s Office responded to Executive Park Road on Sunday after it was reported there was a fraud of $300 and a debit card was stolen.

Assault

LAURINBURG ─ The Scotland County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the assault of a guard at Scotland Correctional on April 30.

LAURINBURG ─ The Scotland County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the assault of a prison employee at Scotland Correctional on Tuesday. The victim suffered some broken bones and charges are expected against the inmate that assaulted him.

Arrest

LAURINBURG ─ Justin McKenzie, 26, of Bostic Road was arrested Wednesday for failure to appear in Scotland County for driving while license revoked, displaying fictitious registration, and having an expired registration. He was given a $250 bond.

LAURINBURG ─ Johnny Dial, 40, of R. Graham Street was arrested Wednesday for failure to appear in Guilford County for common law robbery and a warrant from Randolph County for simple assault. He was given a $2,500 bond.

LAURINBURG ─ Brian Williams II, 29, of S. Austin Street was arrested Wednesday for failure to appear in Robeson County for assault on a female and trafficking opium. He was given a $600,000 bond.