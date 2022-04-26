‘Rest in power’: Bridge renamed in honor of late Sheriff James Clemmons

HAMLET — Sheriff James Clemmons’s memory has been officially enshrined in a bridge named in his honor following his sudden passing in August 2021.

The North Carolina Department of Transportation held a dedication ceremony Monday morning at the Cole Auditorium where Clemmons’s former colleagues and loved ones spoke about the impact he had on the community he served for more than 30 years.

Clemmons was first hired as a patrol deputy for the Sheriff’s Office in 1989, and was then promoted from Lieutenant to Captain, and then to Major before being elected Sheriff in 2011. He passed away due to natural causes on Aug. 5, 2021, according to county officials.

The renaming of the bridge was included in the 2021-2022 state budget which was signed by Governor Roy Cooper on Nov. 18, 2021. The bill stipulates that the bridge south of Rockingham along U.S. 1 that crosses the U.S. 74 bypass near the Citgo and Hardee’s will be renamed the “Sheriff James E. Clemmons, Jr. Bridge.”

Sen. Tom McInnis explained that the honor of having a bridge named after you is typically reserved for law enforcement officers who are killed in the line of duty, so getting this approved was no easy task. McInnis, who has brought forth legislation to have bridges named after two other individuals, including former Chief Justice of the North Carolina Supreme Court Henry Frye of Ellerbe, said he had to start with presenting the idea of naming a bridge in honor of Clemmons to the Transportation Committee, which he co-chairs.

”It has to be a very, very, very, very special individual to be able to be put on that short list to be able to have their name put on a bridge outside of a fallen officer, but when I brought this matter before the Transportation Committee it was a unanimous vote,” McInnis said. “When I brought this issue before the House of Representatives, it was a unanimous vote on the floor and it was a unanimous vote before the North Carolina Senate, and of course, it was signed into law his excellency, the governor of North Carolina, the reason being because everybody knew the reputation of James Clemmons.”

In life, his reputation led him to leadership positions at both the state and federal level. Clemmons served as president of the North Carolina Sheriffs’ Association from ‘18-‘19, chaired the Executive Committee from ‘19-‘20, and was a vice president of the association from ‘14-‘18.

* * *

455 grams of methamphetamine found, concludes multi-year, multi-agency investigation

HAMLET — The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office has charged a Hamlet man with trafficking methamphetamines.

Michael Octavis “Mike-Mike” Smith, 34, of Earle Franklin Drive in Hamlet, is charged with two felony counts each of possession of a firearm by a felon; one felony count each of felony fleeing to elude arrest with a motor vehicle, trafficking methamphetamines, possessing a Sch. II controlled substance, and maintaining a vehicle for sale of a controlled substance; and one misdemeanor count of injury to real property.

On April 22, RCSO worked in conjunction with the Drug Enforcement Administration, the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, the Anson County Sheriff’s Office, and the Wadesboro Police Department to arrest the suspect. It was a multi-year investigation by the agencies.

According to a press release, Smith was driving a Dodge Journey at high rates of speed leaving the roadway of Hatcher Road and Battley Dairy Road. He struck a small pine tree and came to rest after an impact with a metal gate.

After a short chase, Smith was apprehended without further incident.

Deputies located US currency, a .40 caliber handgun, a .9MM sub gun with a folding stock and 455 grams of methamphetamines.

The North Carolina Highway Patrol also cited Smith with additional traffic violations.

Records with the North Carolina Department of Public Safety reveal that Smith has previous convictions for crimes against nature and illegal firearm possession.

Smith was processed into Richmond County Jail and placed under a $510,000 secure bond.

* * *

Body found near Red Springs after months-long investigation

LUMBERTON — A body was discovered Monday in the backyard of a residence near Red Springs following months of an “ongoing investigation,” according to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office.

Robeson County Sheriff’s Office Homicide Investigators, Crime Scene Investigators and Cold Case Investigators located a body that had been buried in the yard of a residence on the 300 block of Lewis McNeill Road in Red Springs about 12:30 p.m. Monday, according to the Sheriff’s Office. The discovery came after “months of interviews and follow ups.”

“Robeson County Sheriff’s Office requested the North Carolina State Bureau of Investigations, North Carolina Medical Examiner’s Office and Robeson County Public Works to assist with the grid search,” according to the Sheriff’s Office.

The body will be sent to the North Carolina Office of the Chief Medical Examiner for the determination of identity and cause of death.

The Robeson County District Attorney’s Office was also notified of the discovery of the body.

The case is being investigated by Robeson County Sheriff’s Office Homicide Division.

Anyone with information regarding this investigation is asked to contact the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office at 910-671-3100 or 910-671-3170.

* * *

Officials: Inmates escape NC prison, found hours later

LUMBERTON — Two inmates escaped a North Carolina prison Monday, but were caught hours later, officials said.

Craig Guess Jr., 39, and Arlo Swink Jr., 38, escaped from the Robeson Confinement in Response to Violation Center in Lumberton shortly before 3 p.m. and were found nearby on foot three hours later, the Department of Public Safety said in a news release Tuesday. Officials are investigating how they escaped.

Guess and Swink were serving 90-day periods of confinement for violations of their post-release supervision, officials said. Guess was convicted of attempting to obtain property under false pretenses in 2019 and Swink was convicted of a drug offense in 2021. The men were sent to a higher custody level facility and will be charged with felony escape, officials said.

* * *

Bennettsville council approves auditor to look at hospitality tax fund

City council unanimously approved hiring Robert Milhous to provide a detailed analysis by doing an audit of the hospitality tax fund.

This action was taken after an hour-long executive session and stemmed from information provided by Wes Park at the March meeting.

Ron King, former economic development director and community citizen, spoke about his concerns with the city’s use of the hospitality tax during public comments.

He said while serving as Marlboro County Economic director, he was acutely aware of the importance of the image of Bennettsville as the county seat. He said the condition of the entryways into the city and to downtown are critical as to the impression that the city gives businesses, industrial prospects, as well as people and new residents coming into town. “And we would expect the tourism monies to be spent to improve the conditions so that more people, more businesses and more industries are interested,” he said. “It is apparent for lack of public investment in the entryways and in our downtown over the last 10 to 15 years.”

He talked about the public neglect in the form of boarded up windows, collapsed roofs, missing and torn awnings, and a hodgepodge of trash receptacles, street furnishings and lights.

“And particularly the alleyways that give businesses rear access to their buildings are disgraceful,” King said. “I don’t know if you’ve spent time looking at them, but they are in terrible condition.” King suggested city officials look at Hartsville because it is the same size as Bennettsville.

“And if you looked at Hartsville 15 or 20 years ago, and Bennettsville 15 or 20 years ago, we look very similar,” he said. “But today, we don’t.”

King told council that they had a fiduciary responsibility to the people they serve and a responsibility to spend the hospitality tax money in the way that is designated by state statute.

“And I would encourage all of you to continue with your efforts to have the audit done, and then appropriately address whatever those findings are,” he said. In other business, the council did not approve the first reading of the FY 2022-23 budget. The vote was 3-3-1. Mayor Carolyn Prince and council members Allen Taylor and Wanda Weaver voted yes while Gregory Scott, Tyrone Davis and Jean Quick voted no. Tyron Abraham abstained from voting.

— Reports from Champion Media