LAURINBURG —

Friday:

Break-in:

Someone broke into a Braveheart Medical Transport ambulance and took medication from the vehicle on John Street.

Someone broke into a storage building on Bryant Street and took a wheelbarrow, weed trimmer, and hedge trimmer. Entry was gained by forcing the front door open.

Arrests:

Samantha Little, 28, of Phritz Street, warrant for misdemeanor larceny, released on a written promise to appear

Shawn Blackmon, 43 of Beta Street, warrant for injury to personal property and communicating threats, jailed under no bond due to domestic violence.

Phillip McLean, 42, of South Pine Street, warrant out of New Hanover County for failure to return rental property and felony conversion, jailed under a $2500 bond.

Larceny

An unknown male stole an Apple iPhone 13 Pro Max from the AT&T store.

An unknown male, wearing a black shirt and black hat, stole two cartons of cigarettes and candy from Nic’s Pic Kwik #14.

Saturday:

Shooting:

A 20-year-old man was shot in the left hip on South Main Street. The victim was treated and released. The shooter is unknown.

Break-in:

Someone broke into a residence on Roosevelt Street by forcing entry through the back door, nothing was taken.

Vandalism:

A resident of Woodlawn Street reported that a suspect threw unknown liquid on the resident’s vehicle.

Arrests:

Hadji Jordan, 39, of McGirts Bridge Road, warrant for assault on a female, assault on a child under 12, communicating threats, jailed under no bond due to domestic violence.

Sunday

Larceny:

A Washington Street resident reported that assorted food items were taken from under the resident’s carport.

Arrest:

Michael Elvis, 36, of Heck Norton Road, failure to appear in Scotland County court for charges of DWI, jailed under a $600 secure bond.

Break-in:

A resident of R Graham Street reported that someone broke into the home and stole a 32-inch TV. There were no signs of forced entry.

Monday:

Break-In:

Someone broke into the Church of God of Prophecy parsonage on Warren Avenue. The suspect gained entry through the kitchen window, nothing was taken.

Someone broke into a residence on Sigma Street and took a 50-inch TV and a set of speakers. The suspect entered the home by forced entry through a living room window.

Larceny:

Two catalytic converters were taken from two vans at First United Methodist Church on West Church Street.

A student at St. Andrews University reported that a bicycle was taken from the bike rack at the university.

A victim from South Turnpike Road reported that someone took the victim’s wallet and used the victim’s bank cards at two local businesses. There is a person of interest in the investigation.

Smoker Friendly reported that an employee took an undetermined amount of money from the register. The case is still under investigation.

Arrest:

Crystala Edalgo, 41, of Blue Drive, warrant for simple assault, injury to personal property, communicating threats, jailed under no bond due to domestic violence.

— Reports from Laurinburg Police Department