LAURINBURG — The MidSandhills Member-At-Large Unit of League of Women Voters of North Carolina announces that its nonpartisan voter guide, VOTE411.org, is now ready to be accessed by Scotland County voters as they prepare to cast their ballots in the May 17 primary and City of Laurinburg elections. VOTE411.org is a comprehensive resource on voting information, where citizens can learn about the policy positions of candidates, get detailed instructions on registering to vote, find an early voting location in their county, confirm their Election Day polling place, and take the guesswork out of the absentee-by-mail process.

Voters in 30 counties – which are represented by 13 local League of Women Voters organizations – can also access personalized candidate voter guides. For those counties, including Scotland County, the League of Women Voters has contacted all local candidates, giving them the opportunity to provide voters with their contact information, responses to broad survey questions, and personal profiles. Statewide VOTE411.org provides information on 808 candidates in 237 municipal races.

VOTE411.org continues the commitment of the League of Women Voters to provide the information voters need to become empowered citizens. From the League’s founding in February 1920, it has been dedicated to the belief that citizens should play a critical role in our democracy.

The League of Women Voters of North Carolina is a grassroots nonpartisan organization dedicated to encouraging citizens’ participation in government and understanding of important issues through education and advocacy. The League of Women Voters neither endorses nor opposes political parties or candidates for office.