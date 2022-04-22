3 detention center officers charged in identity theft case

LUMBERTON — Three Robeson County Sheriff’s Office Detention Center Officers were arrested Wednesday in connection with their alleged involvement in an identity theft crime, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

Jackie Hunt, 40, of Fairmont; Warren Phillips, 50, of Lumberton; and Tina Jones, 51, of Pembroke; were arrested and charged with felony conspiracy to identity theft, aiding and abetting and obstruction of justice, according to the Sheriff’s Office. The charges are in connection to the arrest of 42-year-old James E. Hunt Jr., of Rowland, on March 25.

Jackie Hunt, Phillips and Jones were arrested Wednesday and released after satisfying the conditions of their $500,000 unsecured bonds, according to Robeson County Sheriff Burnis Wilkins.

James Hunt remains in jail after a Saturday arrest for charges of identity theft and resist delay and obstruct for providing false information to law enforcement officers in connection with his arrest in March, according to the Sheriff’s Office. He was placed in the Robeson County Detention Center under a $95,000 secured bond.

Investigators determined James Hunt’s identity on March 28 and obtained warrants for his arrest for the charges.

Robeson County Multi-Jurisdictional Gun and Drug Task Force officers previously arrested Hunt on March 25 for possession of Schedule II controlled substance, driving while license revoked and carrying a concealed weapon after a traffic stop, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

“At the time of James Hunt Jr.’s arrest, he fraudulently provided the demographics of his brother, Jackie Hunt. James Hunt Jr. was then processed into the Robeson County Detention Center by Jackie Hunt, Phillips and Jones and bonded out under the false name despite the officers knowing James Hunt Jr.’s true identity,” according to the Sheriff’s Office.

Wilkins said he will not accept such behavior from Sheriff’s Office employees.

“Every employee of the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office and Detention Center is expected to abide by the laws of the state,” the sheriff said in a statement.

* * *

Tech company seeks partnership with Town of Maxton

MAXTON — Commissioners here asked for more time to consider renewing the partnership with the Atlanta-based software company Humanoid Playground to pursue funding for the installation of software infrastructure geared toward identifying criminal activity.

About four years ago the Town of Maxton, Fayetteville State University and the software company partnered to pursue a grant contract from the N.C. Department of Defense to fund the installation and advanced surveillance system in Maxton. By using an array of cameras and sensors, the technology could track stolen cars across the town or identify missing people through the use of facial recognition.

According to a report from the Humanoid Playground, the building of smart community infrastructure for the town will be instrumental in raising the standard of living by making it easier for law enforcement to combat crime, by giving first responders and city workers vital real-time information as to when, where and how emergency events occur.

Ultimately, Maxton was not able to secure the grant from the Department of Defense, according to Michael Smith, founder, and Senior Software Developer for Humanoid Playground, but more funding is available.

“There’s a lot of money out there and I think we should seize the opportunity,” Smith said. “There are many opportunities that are still out there for federal funding.”

This time around Smith asked for a reboot of the partnership that would include the town funding grant writing expenses.

“A lot of the funding available out there requires public and private partners and those are the programs we are looking to target,” Smith said.

Commissioner Victor Womack asked Smith to first sit down with the town’s attorney and manager to discuss an agreement that could be brought back to fellow commissioners.

* * *

Chase involving three juveniles starts in BennettsvilleS.C., ends in Dillon County, S.C.

Three juveniles were arrested on April 16 following a car chase that started on South Cook Street in Bennettsville and ended in Dillon County.

According to a police report from the Bennettsville Police Department, an officer was doing traffic enforcement when a Ford Crown Victoria passed by, traveling north on South Cook Street at a high rate of speed.

The vehicle was doing 46-mph in a 25-mph speed zone.

As the officer tried to initiate a traffic stop, the vehicle ran the stop sign at the intersection of South Cook and East Main Street before turning right on East Main Street.

When the officer turned on their blue lights to initiate the stop, the vehicle increased speed and disregarded the signal.

In the report, the vehicle continued to travel east on East Main Street and onto East Main Street Extension.

At this point, the Marlboro County Sheriff’s Office took over the attempted traffic stop with the BPD as the secondary.

The report said the vehicle continued traveling east on East Main Street Extension, disregarded the stop sign at the intersection of East Main Extension and Beauty Spot Road, and continued on East Main Street Extension.

The pursuit continued with the vehicle crossing over Fire Tower Road, traveling down a short dirt road, and eventually back on Fire Tower Road.

According to the report, the vehicle continued until it was in Tatum city limits, crossed over 15-401, on South Stanton Street, then Tatum Highway, through Clio city limits, and in the direction of Dillon County.

Marlboro County Sheriff’s Office personnel discontinued the attempted traffic stop once Dillon County Sheriff’s Office took over the incident.

According to the report, the BPD officer was advised by Central Dispatch that Dillon County Sheriff’s Office was able to stop the vehicle.

In the vehicle were three juveniles and all were in custody. According to the report, two plastic bags of a green substance believed to be marijuana, and a large quantity of money, were thrown out of the vehicle as it traveled on Hwy 9.

It was noted in the report that a large portion of the money was torn into pieces. Police also obtained more money from Fire Tower Road.

The juveniles were brought back to the BPD, where juvenile subjects two and three were released to their parents.

Juvenile subject one took ownership of the money and the marijuana. The Department of Juvenile Justice was contacted with juvenile subject one detained and transported to the DJJ detention center in Columbia, S.C.

* * *

Hamlet to hold July 4 fireworks show for first time since 2019

HAMLET — The City of Hamlet is moving forward with its traditional Fourth of July fireworks show this summer for the first time since 2019.

The city made the announcement officially on Tuesday with a post stating that the event would be returning along with live music, food trucks, a chance for kids to play in the water courtesy of the fire department, and more, beginning at 6 p.m. on Monday, July 4, Independence Day.

Hamlet made significant cuts going into the 2020-2021 fiscal year following the Board of Commissioners’ vote to change to an ad valorem sales tax distribution method, a decision made to address the county’s financial management issues that had been repeatedly flagged by the state and one which shifted a large portion of the total sales tax revenue Richmond County’s local governments receive from the state away from the municipalities and to the county government.

One of those cuts was the funds for the annual fireworks show.

Hamlet City Manager Matthew Christian said at their April 12 meeting that city staff were able to transfer unused money in the professional services budget to fund the roughly $6,000 cost of fireworks. Christian didn’t give specifics on what this professional services money was earmarked for originally, saying only that this line item is a “broad category” that “captures a lot of things.”

“We encourage folks to come out, set up … have a good time and bring that tradition back to Hamlet,” Christian said.

