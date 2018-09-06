Annual fish fry to support community is a tasty success

LAURINBURG — Carrying out a modern take of fish and five loaves, the Knights of Columbus teamed up with the members of St. Mary Catholic Church in Laurinburg on Thursday to serve fish plates to raise money.

The plates sold for $8 each and included fish, coleslaw, hush puppies, and a brownie for dessert. Sweet or unsweet tea was also included and a side of onion rings could be added for $1.50. The dining room at the church was buzzing with customers and the drive-in line traced the parking lot.

“We normally sell 700 to 750 plates each year,” Danny Coulter, Grand Knight for the Knights of Columbus, said. “Everybody says we have the best fish in the county.”

Coulter added that they set an undisclosed goal this year and he knows it will help in the way they give to communities and disaster relief. The fundraiser benefits different charities each year.

“We help the Rape Crisis Center, Hospice, Red Cross — we help kids that want to go to 4-H camp, so it just varies,” Coulter said.

The St. Andrews University wrestling team turned out Thursday to assist with the fundraiser. The coach and student-athletes zipped in and out of the church with members of the Knights of Columbus, taking car orders and running plates to the car line.

“One year (we helped), we did a good job the first time and seemed to like it,” Coach Joe Baranik said, coach of the St. Andrews wrestling team., “It’s good community service for the boys (and) we have been doing it for years now.”

With the extra help, customers could be served whether they dined in, bought a plate to go or used the car line.

“The ladies of the church really help us out — we couldn’t do it without them,” said Coulter.

The kitchen was full of women cooking, taking orders, and preparing plates — smiling all the way.

“We come in at 9 a.m. to prepare, stay for the lunch hours and then come back at 4 p.m. for the dinner hours,” said Sue Kirby, volunteer and member of the church. “We’d like to thank the community for supporting us each year.”

Jael Pembrick can be reached at 910-506-3169 or [email protected]

