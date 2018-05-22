Survivors get day at the ‘beach’

Katelin Gandee | Laurinburg Exchange Dr. Jeffrey Klotz partipated in the fashion show and performed a song during Scotland Health Care’s Cancer Survivor Day. Katelin Gandee | Laurinburg Exchange Dr. Jeffrey Klotz partipated in the fashion show and performed a song during Scotland Health Care’s Cancer Survivor Day. Katelin Gandee | Laurinburg Exchange Couples dance during the beach-themed celebration. Katelin Gandee | Laurinburg Exchange Couples dance during the beach-themed celebration. Katelin Gandee | Laurinburg Exchange Couples dance during the beach-themed celebration. Katelin Gandee | Laurinburg Exchange Couples dance during the beach-themed celebration.

LAURINBURG —From cancer survivors to caregivers, one family at Scotland Health Care’s Cancer Survivor Day has been through it all together.

Robert Hall along with his wife, Vickie and her sister, Bonnie Locklear, attended together each battled cancer at different times and all three took care of each other during those tough times.

“First they had to take care of me,” Vickie Hall said. “Then I had to take care of him and then her, we all rotated.”

Vickie Hall has had to go through chemotherapy three different times over the years.

“I appreciate that they have this day to bring everyone together,” she said. “It makes everyone feel less alone, and the staff does that any way they’re wonderful and it’s wonderful that they do this.”

Robert Hall said he was also thankful to take part in the celebration.

“God allowed me to be able to come out here and if it wasn’t for him and everyone at the cancer center I wouldn’t be sitting here,” he said. “We’re also getting an early celebration for our 40th wedding anniversary.”

All three were in great spirits and were happy to be able to come out and support other survivors.

“The event brings awareness to how many people in the community have had cancer,” Locklear said. “It lets people know they’re not going through any of it alone and that other people are going through the same thing and I think that’s the importance of the event.”

The event is held yearly and has been going on for many years. For Cancer Center Director Paula Love, the best part of the event is seeing the patients have fun and be outside of the hospital.

“We hold this event with the help of the Scotland Memorial Foundation to support and recognize cancer survivors,” Love said. “It’s good for patients and their families to see the staff in a different light. It’s also always fun to come up with a theme and help put a smile on the patient’s faces.”

The theme for this year’s event was beach party complete with chicken sandwiches, potato salad, and baked beans for dinner.The audience was also treated to Clay Creed and Michelle Hunter performing the Carolina Shag with an open dance floor for those who wanted to show off their moves. There was also a fashion show with staff and volunteers dressing up in everything from a sunburned lady to mermaids.

