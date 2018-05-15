Laurinburg honors senior care

Katelin Gandee | Laurinburg Exchange Residents of Scottish Pines enjoy the performance from the students at Christ at the Cornerstone. Katelin Gandee | Laurinburg Exchange Residents of Scottish Pines enjoy the performance from the students at Christ at the Cornerstone. Katelin Gandee | Laurinburg Exchange Residents of Scottish Pines enjoy the performance from the students at Christ at the Cornerstone. Katelin Gandee | Laurinburg Exchange Residents of Scottish Pines enjoy the performance from the students at Christ at the Cornerstone. Katelin Gandee | Laurinburg Exchange The Scotland High School JROTC showed the colors as well as performing the pledge of allegiance at the kickoff event. Katelin Gandee | Laurinburg Exchange The Scotland High School JROTC showed the colors as well as performing the pledge of allegiance at the kickoff event. Katelin Gandee | Laurinburg Exchange Students from Christ the Cornerstone performed songs and recited scripture for the residents and staff. Katelin Gandee | Laurinburg Exchange Students from Christ the Cornerstone performed songs and recited scripture for the residents and staff.

LAURINBURG — As young students from Christ The Cornerstone Academy performed songs and recited Scriptures, their elderly audience smiled broadly and clapped appreciatively.

For Shelby Caulder, a resident of Scottish Pines Rehabilitation and Nursing Center, it might be the best part of a week recognizing the role of skilled nursing centers in caring for seniors and individuals with disabilities.

“I could have watched it all day,” Caulder said of the kickoff performance Monday. “I enjoy seeing the children and it was a beautiful day for it.”

National Skilled Nursing Care Week, formerly known as National Nursing Home Week, first began in 1967. To mark the week, nursing homes across the nation are hosting performances, special days, cookouts and celebrations.

The city of Laurinburg issued a proclamation recognizing the week and included this year’s national theme — “Celebrating Life’s Stories.”

“Offer a kind word, a personal touch spend time participating in various activities to unite those from all walks of life by our continuing love and support,” said Council member Mary Jo Adams, who read the proclamation during a program at Scottish Pines earlier this week.

Adams, who serves as mayor pro tem, said it was imperative for the city to support seniors and their care facilities.

“It’s also important to recognize the staff for the care they give on a daily basis and to recognize the family members and caregivers who also come out and support their loved ones,” Adams said.

Throughout the week, Scottish Pines will hold various celebrations for the residents, according to Tanya Currin, director of life enrichment.

Special events included Twin Day with awards for cutest twins and most original as well as a Decades Day that combined a resident’s birthday into the festivities.

The week will end with a large cookout with resident’s and staff’s families and a celebration of Noah Duncan Day, founder of Century Care Management the firm that operates the center.

“We are taking time out of our week to honor our residents and staff,” said Margaret Dickerson, executive director of Scottish Pines. “We got the others involved because they’re such an important part of our community and we want to honor them and they provide so much to our residents as well.”

During Monday’s kickoff, members of the Laurinburg Fire Department and Police Department were in attendance as well as first through fourth graders from Christ the Cornerstone and the Scotland High School JROTC.

“I enjoyed all of it but the little kids were so enthused to perform,” said senior Laurie Hilbourn. “The ROTC also brought back memories of when my grandson was in the program and he just retired from the Navy last year. It was really nice because they show their appreciation to everyone here and all the staff here deserves it because they’re so wonderful.

By Katelin Gandee Staff reporter

Reach Katelin Gandee at 910-506-3171

