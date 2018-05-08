State lawmakers call town hall meeting

LUMBERTON — State Rep. Garland Pierce will take part in town hall meeting tonight.

The event will be held at the Lumberton City Council Chambers, but Scotland county residents are asked to attend.

The meeting is from 6 to 7:30 p.m.

Pierce will be joined by State Senate Democratic Leader Dan Blue to talk about issues facing the North Carolina General Assembly, including the state’s education system, economy and affordable health care. Pierce represents District 48, which used to include part of Robeson County, but no longer does.

The event is sponsored by the State Innovation Exchange, a national resource and strategy center that supports state legislators “who seek to strengthen our democracy, fight for working families, defend civil rights and liberties, and protect the environment.”

“We do this by providing training, emphasizing leadership development, amplifying legislators’ voices, and forging strategic alliances between our legislative network and grassroots movements,” said Katy Fleury, spokesperson for the group.

The Lumberton City Hall is located at 500 N. Cedar St.

https://www.laurinburgexchange.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/05/web1_Rep.-Garland-Pierce-mug_cmyk.jpg