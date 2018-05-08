Scotland Motors named UNCP Business of the Year

Contributed Lee Howell, president of Scotland Motors, right, was presented the UNCP Business of the Year award from Chris English, executive director of the Laurinburg/Scotland County Area Chamber of Commerce. Contributed Lee Howell, president of Scotland Motors, right, was presented the UNCP Business of the Year award from Chris English, executive director of the Laurinburg/Scotland County Area Chamber of Commerce.

PEMBROKE — Scotland Motors of Laurinburg was named Business of the Year during the 2018 Business Visions Awards last week at The University of North Carolina at Pembroke.

The ceremony was hosted by UNC Pembroke’s Office for Regional Initiatives. The event, in its 21st year, was held in the UNCP Annex.

Since 1997, the university has recognized outstanding business students, business leaders, entrepreneurs and organizations across the region. This year, awards will be handed out in several categories, including Entrepreneur of the Year, Master of Business Administration Student of the Year and the Spirit of Unity Award.

The university presents awards in the following categories: MBA Student of the Year; Robeson Community College Business Student of the Year; Master’s in Public Administration Student of the Year; Entrepreneur of the Year; Business of the Year; Large Business of the Year; Agribusiness of the Year; Business Person of the Year; Nonprofit of the Year; and Dr. Collie Coleman Spirit of Unity Award.

Chris English, executive director of the Laurinburg/Scotland County Area Chamber of Commerce, presented the Business of the Year Award to Lee Howell, president of Scotland Motors.

“We were very surprised and very honored that UNCP Business School recognized us with that award,” Howell said. “it was very humbling.”

Howell said the award was as much for his customers as it was for the business.

“We have customers that we have served for five generations,” Howell said. “We could not have done this without their support. We got the award, but they deserve it.”

Scotland Motors was founded by Howell’s father, Harry, on North Main Street in 1967. The dealership began with 12 cars. Today, the inventory has grown to more than 400 vehicles in stock on South Main Street.

