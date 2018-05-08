O’Malley to lead Florence schools

Hargrave Hargrave

FLORENCE, S.C. – Scotland County Schools Superintendent Ron Hargrave was not selected to lead the Florence School District.

The Florence School District One Board of Trustees voted unanimously Friday to name Richard O’Malley as the district’s new superintendent.

Hargrave and O’Malley were among three finalists for the superintendent position. The other finalist was William “Shane” Robbins. There were 53 applicants for the position that pays $200,000 a year depending on qualifications and experience.

The finalists were in Florence last week to tour the school system and meet with school board members, employees and the public.

Hargrave touted his work as superintendent with Scotland County as one of the reasons to hire him. He has served superintendent of Scotland County Schools since 2014.

Before coming to Laurinburg, he was deputy superintendent of Iredell-Statesville Schools, where he also served as the assistant superintendent for secondary education, executive director of student services and middle school curriculum and executive director of student support services.

“All three finalists were excellent candidates. We believe, however, that Dr. O’Malley is the best fit for Florence One,” School Board Chairman Barry Townsend said in a statement. “He also received very favorable reviews from staff and community members who have interacted with him during this process.”

O’Malley,a superintendent of schools in Mountainside, N.J., will assume his duties as Florence One’s new superintendent no later than Aug. 3.

“Selecting a superintendent is the single most important thing the board does, and I am very pleased with how smoothly the process went, and the dynamic leader it produced. We are very appreciative of the employee and community support we have received throughout our search, and we are all excited about working with Dr. O’Malley to make Florence School District One the very best it can be. Our students deserve nothing less,” Townsend said..

