Katelin Gandee | Laurinburg Exchange Board of Elections members Diana Johnston and Hal Culberson review absentee ballots to make sure they were filled out correctly. Over 20 people submitted absentee ballots for the primaries. Katelin Gandee | Laurinburg Exchange Board of Elections members Diana Johnston and Hal Culberson review absentee ballots to make sure they were filled out correctly. Over 20 people submitted absentee ballots for the primaries.

LAURINBURG — As polls open today, more than 2,300 residents have already voted thanks to One Stop Early Voting.

One Stop Early Voting ended Saturday with 2,378 ballots cast during the 13-day period

Of that number, were 2,047 Democrats; 331 were Republican; 1,226 were white; 1,026 were black; 73 were American Indian; 1,377 were female; and 979 were male, according to the Scotland County Board of Elections.

“I wish more people would have come out to One-Stop Early Voting,” said Board of Elections Director Dell Parker. “But I’m hoping they’ll vote in the primary.”

Polls opened today at 6:30 a.m. and will close at 7:30 p.m. Residents cannot register to vote at the precincts today. The primary winners will advance to the General Election on Nov. 6.

Those who are still in line at 7:30 p.m. will be allowed to vote. According to Parker, someone working the station will go stand in line to end the voting but everyone in front of them will be able to vote.

Republicans must cast a Republican ballot, Democrats must cast a Democratic ballot, but unaffiliated voters can ask for either.

The ballots will feature the 9th Congressional District Republican primary candidates — incumbent Robert Pittenger and challengers Mark Harris and Clarence Goins. On the Democratic side are Dan McCready and Christian Cano. Libertarian Jeff Scott, is unopposed and will advance to the November election.

In the Republican race for the District 25 Senate seat, incumbent Tom McInnis will face Michelle Lexo. The winner will face Democrat Helen Probst Mills in November.

There are two Republicans — Russell Walker and John Imbaratto — seeking the House District 48 seat. The winner will face off against incumbent Democrat Garland Pierce is unopposed.

For Scotland County sheriff, John Martin and Mitch Johnson are candidates in the Democrat primary. Republican incumbent Ralph Kersey is unopposed and will meet the Democrat primary winner in the general election.

In the Democrat primary for the two county commissioner seats to represent Stewartsville, incumbent Carol McCall and Guy McCook face Matthew Block and Jeremy Baker. Terence Williams has pulled out of the race, but not in time to have his name taken off the ballot. Republican Tim Ivey is unopposed in his bid for the Stewartsville seat.

Incumbent Democrat Betty Blue Gholston will face challenger Linda Tindall in the race for Springhill county commissioner. The winner will run against Bo Frizzell who is unopposed on the Republican side.

Parker said that people have come concerned to her about the possibility of the election being hacked, but there isn’t any way for it to happen.

“All of our laptops and systems are not connected to the internet and the laptop I send the results to the State Board is also not connected to the internet,” Parker said. “Because of this, we can’t get hacked so voters shouldn’t worry about that.”

The board is also taking extra precautions this year to make sure all the polling stations are open at 6:30 a.m.

“We’re going to all the polling stations before they open to make sure they’re ready to open at 6:30,” Parker said. “No problems are anticipated but if one arises we’ll take care of it.”

Polling locations:

— Precinct 1: Scotland County Annex at 231 East Cronly St, Laurinburg.

— Precinct 2: The Learning Center at 420 Stewartsville Road, Laurinburg.

— Precinct 3: Scotland Place at 1210 Turnpike Road, Laurinburg.

— Precinct 4: National Guard Armory at 1520 S. Main St, Laurinburg.

— Precinct 5: Johns Fire Station at 8781 Johns Road, Laurinburg.

— Precinct 6: East Laurinburg Community Building at Third Street, East Laurinburg.

— Precinct 7: Wagram Recreation Center at 24441 Marlboro St, Wagram.

— Precinct 8: Sneads Grove Community Building at 12721 Old Wire Road, Laurinburg.

— Precinct 9: Laurel Hill Community Building at 14940 Church St, Laurel Hill.

— Precinct 10: Gibson Fire Station at 6280 Gibson Road, Gibson.

https://www.laurinburgexchange.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/05/2018-elections-3.png Katelin Gandee | Laurinburg Exchange Board of Elections members Diana Johnston and Hal Culberson review absentee ballots to make sure they were filled out correctly. Over 20 people submitted absentee ballots for the primaries. https://www.laurinburgexchange.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/05/web1_BOE1-2.jpg Katelin Gandee | Laurinburg Exchange Board of Elections members Diana Johnston and Hal Culberson review absentee ballots to make sure they were filled out correctly. Over 20 people submitted absentee ballots for the primaries.

By Katelin Gandee Staff reporter

Reach Katelin Gandee at 910-506-3171

Reach Katelin Gandee at 910-506-3171