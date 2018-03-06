Classes to school Scotland County residents on crime fighting

LAURINBURG – Scotland County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a few good men and women to join its citizen patrol.

Citizen’s Patrol is a group of volunteers who have been given some training in law enforcement and the criminal justice system.

After training residents are considered qualified to assist the sheriff’s office in a variety of ways from volunteering with office duties to working as support staff at events like Relay for Life and other situations where the county needs help passing out information or familiarizing people with what the sheriff’s office does.

Sheriff Ralph Kersey believes the program is a positive for the county for several reasons.

“It not only builds relationships with the community and citizens one on one, it gives them an opportunity to come into the sheriff’s office in a different environment and listen to employees speak on what their job responsibility is,” Kersey said of the program.

In order to participate volunteers, are required to take part in a series of classes where they will hear presentations from the Kersey, the district attorney, sheriff’s detectives, the SBI, FBI, and other local, state, and federal law enforcement agencies. Participants will be taken on tours of the sheriff’s office, county jail, magistrate’s office, and the 911communication center. They will also be given demonstrations of the Sheriff’s K-9 team, SWAT team and sheriff’s patrol and emergency equipment. They can also join in a ride-along with a deputy.

Kersey’s office came up with the idea in 2016 and launched the first set of classes in fall 2017.

Before the classes, there were three or four regular volunteers. Now, the office has a pool of 15 on whom they can call, according to Kersey.

Having those volunteers saves the county money and time on chores that deputies would otherwise have to complete.

“If they work eight hour shifts sometimes five days a week, if you figure the average pay is $8 an hour, in a week’s time you save around $400 with insurance with this program,” Kersey said. “It also allows us to use the officers somewhere they’re more needed.”

Applicants must be at least 18 years old, have no serious criminal record and be in reasonably good health. Applicants will be chosen on a first come, first served basis.

The next class is scheduled for April 17 and classes will accommodate up to 25.

Anyone interested can apply at the Scotland County Sheriff’s Office from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Classes will be held Tuesday nights from 6 to 8 p.m. at the Scotland County Sheriff’s Office.

“If you are interested in what we really do in law enforcement in Scotland County this will be something you will enjoy immensely,” Kersey said.

By Beth Lawrence Staff reporter

Reach Beth Lawrence 910-506-33169

