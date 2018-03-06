Laurinburg City Hall project on schedule

LAURINBURG — Despite weather delays, construction for the new Laurinburg City Hall is still on schedule, according to officials.

The metal structure beams for the walls have been the most recent additions to the construction site as the building’s cement pads have been finished. Construction began last fall on the $9.1 million facility.

City Manager Charles Nichols said that people have been questioning why the construction of City Hall is taking so long compared to Smithfield’s Chicken ‘N Bar-B-Q which is going up quickly.

“The bottom floor of this City Hall is the police department, which has to be built more securely than a house or Smithfield’s,” Nichols said. “There was a lot that went into the pad, there was a lot of reinforcement in the footers because of the security we need for the police department.”

The current schedule of construction has the exterior of the new City Hall building being completed in July with electrical work and HVAC systems being installed by September. The city could be in the building as early as November but the official completion date is December.

The parking lot and the demolition of the municipal building will follow in February 2019.

The West Church Street location once housed the W. Charles Barrett Building that was demolished in early November 2017 to construct a facility to house all municipal offices and police station under one roof.

The Barrett Building was home to several city departments — human resources, development, and the city manager and city clerk. The former church parsonage, constructed in the 1930s, was named in the mid-90s after W. Charles Barrett, one of the longest serving mayor in Laurinburg’s history.

The other municipal building currently houses the Laurinburg Police Department, the city’s finance department and utilities collections, and the city council’s meeting chambers. City officials say both buildings were outdated.

The administrative offices were moved into the Sanford Building in June.

Next steps

The demolition of the Barrett Building marks the first official step in construction. In total, the construction will be handled by 24 individual sub contractors, all being directed by Ediface.

According to City Manager Charles Nichols, the new City Hall-police department project will be completed in late December 2018 to early January 2019.

Once construction is complete, city workers and police will relocate into the new facility. At that point, the old Laurinburg Municipal Building will be demolished and turned into the facility’s parking lot.

The loan, which is being handled by BB&T, will be paid back over the next 15 year with an interest rate of 2.6 percent. The city looks to pay between $800,000 and $900,000 a year.

The money to payback the loan will be pulled from three city funds — with 67 percent coming from the General Fund and 33 percent being split evenly between the Electric and Sewer Funds.

According to the city, the police department section of the building accounts for well over half the total cost, because specials walls and specs are needed for security measures.

The city should be able to pay back the loan early with no early repayment fees after April, 21, 2025, officials said. The early repayment must be of the total owed amount and no less.

https://www.laurinburgexchange.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/03/web1_City-Hall-Vertical-1.jpg

By Katelin Gandee Staff reporter

Reach Katelin Gandee at 910-506-3171

