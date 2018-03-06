Scotland group to celebrate women’s history

LAURINBURG — An event in Laurinburg honoring women later this month will coincide with the national Women’s History Celebration.

March is Women’s History Month.

The Women History Committee of Scotland County will hold a free program March 15 at the Storytelling Arts Center at 6 p.m.

The theme for this year’s event is “Nevertheless, She Persisted.” Organizers say it is meant to spur women to work together “with strength, tenacity and courage to overcome obstacles.”

Essie Davis, who is heading the local planning committee, is encourages all women to attend. Davis said that the event is a wonderful time for women to come together and celebrate each other as well as women who have made significant contributions.

“Women play an important role in society, our theme shows that women are very persistent in whatever they’re doing they play a very important role,” Davis said.

Rev. Angela Headen-Davis, the author of “Overlooked by Man but Chosen by God,” is the featured speaker.

Headen-Davis, pastor at Mt. Olive AME Zion Church in Carthage, was chosen because of a line in her book, “walking your purpose despite the odds.” The committee felt that this tied in well with the theme.

There will also be an honoree presentation to recognize women from the community who have made a significant impact on the community.

Members of the planning committee include Erin Rembert, Jan Schmidt, Loris Howard, Mary Evans, Rev. Carolyn Alford, Latonya Armstrong, Dee Hammond and Hazel Boatwright.

“I think the event is incredibly important because recognizing local women and their impact is important,” Schmidt said.

The arts center is at 131 South Main Street.

For information, contact Essie Davis 910-361-6384.

By Katelin Gandee Staff reporter

Reach Katelin Gandee at 910-506-3171

