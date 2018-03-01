Driver arrested after purse snatching, car chase

Brown Brown

LAURINBURG – Police have arrested a Laurel Hill man after they say he led them on a car chase following a domestic dispute.

Douglas James Brown was arrested for larceny, financial card theft and charges related to the chase, according to Assistant Police Chief Terry Chavis.

Brown and the victim, his ex-girlfriend, had met on Ashley Drive that morning in an attempt to reconcile. The couple began arguing, and Brown snatched the woman’s purse and left in his car.

“She followed him and called police,” Chavis said. “He pulled over near Plaza Road and then fled.”

A state Highway Patrol trooper in the area heard the call and attempted to stop Brown’s car while two Laurinburg patrol cars pulled in behind. Brown managed to pull away and lead police on a chase back to the north end of town.

“He passed the police department and turned on Wilkinson Drive and came out on King,” Chavis said. “From there, he was all over the city. The longer the chase went on the more aggressive his driving got. We finally got in front of him and threw out the stop sticks.”

The chase reached speeds of over 55 mph on city streets where speed limits are 35 mph and lower.

During the chase Brown is alleged to have thrown the victim’s wallet and a liquor bottle from the car.

Brown was charged with larceny from a person, financial card theft, felony speeding to elude, DWI, careless and reckless driving, exceeding the speed limit, stop sign violations and driving left of center.

He was taken to Scotland County Detention Center and given a $26,500 secured bond.

