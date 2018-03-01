State throws out charge in murder of unborn child

Lloyd Lloyd

LAURINBURG — A Scotland County District Court Judge said the state can proceed with its case against Antwan Lloyd on various drug chargers.

But Judge Regina Joe also reduced Lloyd’s secured bond of $900,000 to a total secured bond of $300,000.

Prosecutors had already dismissed a charge of murder of an unborn child against Lloyd during a two-day probable cause hearing that ended Thursday. The state also threw out a habitual felon attachment.

Scotland County Assistant District Attorney Michael K. Hardin told the judge that the murder charge against Lloyd was inappropriate because the baby was born on Jan 29, but died two hours after birth.

Hardin said prosecutors may pursue a first-degree or second-degree murder charge in the case.

Law enforcement officers said Lloyd, 35, abused the child’s mother, Katlyn Smith, causing the child’s death.

Lloyd’s public defender, Leonard T. King, filed a motion last week for the probable cause hearing to determine whether Smith was threatened into giving evidence that lead to a search of the couple’s home on Tartan Road and the subsequent discovery of drugs and items used to manufacture crack cocaine.

According to the motion, “investigators told Smith that if the child did not survive, she would likely face murder charges, if she didn’t tell that the defendant abused her.”

But in audio tapes played for the court, Smith appears to volunteer information to officers about Lloyd’s abuse and his alleged drug manufacturing and dealing.

Smith said that it was her voice on the recording, but she was unaware that she was being taped. While on the witness stand Thursday, Smith cried while listening to various recordings.

“The tapes showed the least coerced interviews I’ve ever seen,” Hardin said. “It is more likely that the coercion came from the defendant than the state.”

Hardin said Smith may be charged at some point as a co-conspirator in the case.

“It is pretty clear that these two are engaged in drug activity together,” Hardin said.

King argued that Smith is a witness for the state and that his client should not be charged based on her shifting accounts.

He added that the state did not provide any evidence that Lloyd ever possessed drugs and that “all the cocaine was found on Katlyn Smith’s person.”

“The state wants to have it both ways,” he said.

At the conclusion of the hearing the judge said Lloyd would continue to be charged with felony possession with intent to sell and deliver; maintaining a drug dwelling; possession of cocaine; misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia; and possession of a precursor with intent to sell and deliver, sale and deliver of a controlled substance.

As part of the bond agreement, Lloyd barred from having contact with Smith or frequenting known drug areas.

