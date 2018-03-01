Restoring Hope gets $50k grant

Katelin Gandee | Laurinburg Exchange Senator McInnis presented a $50,000 grant to the volunteers at Restoring Hope Center earlier this week. Katelin Gandee | Laurinburg Exchange Senator McInnis presented a $50,000 grant to the volunteers at Restoring Hope Center earlier this week.

LAURINBURG — The Restoring Hope Center in Laurinburg received a substantial grant from the state to expand the services the nonprofit offers.

State Sen. Tom McInnis presented center volunteers with the $50,000 grant.

The money will be used to expand the warehouse. After construction is complete, the organization will have additional office space, classrooms, a food distribution center, clothing center, computer lab, and emergency housing.

“This program will touch many lives in the four-county service that they operate.,” McInnis said. “Goal of the state is to promote the health and welfare of the citizens, and restoring hope is a prime example of trying to do that.”

Northview Harvest Ministries and 20 other local agencies have partnered with Restoring Hope, to help provide food to those who need it.

Restoring Hope also offers computer classes, GED classes, and helps with the Summer Meals Program. The center serves Scotland, Hoke, Richmond and Moore counties.

The center is run completely by volunteers. Executive Director Faye Coates said the entire project is the “Lord’s work and they’re just helping him do it.”

The center is at 1106 North Main St.

