Input session calls for city unity

LAURINBURG- Creating a sense of community in Laurinburg is something city residents would like to see, according to the results of this week’s Citizen Input Session.

About 25 people attended the annual session to talk about issues residents would like to see city officials tackle in the coming year. More than 70 people took part in last year’s input session.

Those in attendance broke off into four groups lead by city officials to discuss what things the city needed or could improve. Topics included: creating more activities for children, lower utility bills, district town hall meetings, and coming together as a community.

Sue Fidler said she had seen a segment on “60 Minutes” called Better Angels about a group that goes into communities to to foster better relations between people with different political or philosophical viewpoints.

“It seems to me that this community is rived with differences,” Fidler said. “Class differences, race differences, political differences, and all the wonderful things we’re talking about. It would be wonderful if we could reduce the divisions that keep us from working together.” s

Resident Lillie McLaurin voiced a similar concern.

“It has gotta change … we gotta come to a conclusion, our sisters and our brothers and our children and our grandchildren and our friends as well as our enemies we gotta cover one another better than what we’re doing,” she said.

Several residents also spoke about the possibility of bringing in a YMCA or a Boys and Girls Club for kids to have something to do after school.

“We need facilities in the city limits, something for kids to do to get them off the streets,” said the Rev. Michael Edds “We talked about using maybe empty school buildings or existing school buildings and have partnerships with different agencies to provide recreation for our kids that’s affordable for the government groups that are involved.”

Another topic discussed was the expansion of the beautification project beyond downtown to the areas of the community with more visitors.

“We have so much more to offer than just our downtown,” said Lynne Mabry “All our visitors are coming to another area of the community, our main store, Belk, is in another shopping center. It would be really nice if we could expand our beautification to other areas where more people and visitors go.”

Mayor Matthew Block said he was impressed by the issues brought up, and assured residents that the topics would be discussed by council. The city uses the session to help develop where to spend taxpayer dollars in the upcoming budget

“Focusing on a better quality of life through affordable utilities, more crime prevention, more beautification, more activities, and downtown improvements that’s no longer kind of fluff, in my opinion that’s essential to grow and prosper.” Block said.

Each of those in attendance will be receiving a condensed version of everything that was talked about in the mail and council will begin their budget talks soon.

“Government works slowly, so ideas that are brought up now have to be filtered through and entered into budget, and things take time to materialize,” Block said. “It matters that you come out and state your preferences otherwise we don’t know.”

By Katelin Gandee Staff reporter

Reach Katelin Gandee at 910-506-3171

