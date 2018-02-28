Man dead, women injured in Wagram shooting

Katelin Gandee | Laurinburg Exchange Officers gather around at the scene of the shooting that killed on man and left a woman injured. Katelin Gandee | Laurinburg Exchange Officers gather around at the scene of the shooting that killed on man and left a woman injured. Katelin Gandee | Laurinburg Exchange One vehicle had its windows shot out and glass was scattered on the pavement below it. Katelin Gandee | Laurinburg Exchange One vehicle had its windows shot out and glass was scattered on the pavement below it.

WAGRAM — A shooting Wednesday afternoon has left a man dead and a women airlifted for treatment.

It is unclear what led to the shootings, but Wagram police said it appears to be a domestic dispute. Authorities have not released the names of the two people involved.

“We’re still investigating,” said Wagram Police Chief Kenneth Locklear, ” but it seems like a girlfriend-boyfriend dispute which resulted in the young woman being shot several times and the man’s death.”

The woman was airlifted for treatment.

Vehicles that appeared to belong to the couple were parked in the middle of Main Street/US 401 between Riverton Road and Bundy St. There was broken glass near one of the cars. A sheet covered a portion of the other vehicle.

A portion of U.S. 401 was blocked off as investigators did their work.

No one else was injured.

None of the bystanders near the scene said they saw what happened.

Wagram Elementary School or Shaw Academy were not put on lockdown after consultations with law enforcement, according to school officials.

The Scotland County Sheriff’s Office is assisting with the investigation.

Katelin Gandee Staff reporter

Reach Katelin Gandee at 910-506-3171

