Habitat provides Laurinburg family a place to call home

LAURINBURG — Sharon Armstrong has known much tragedy in her life.

But not Tuesday.

That day marked a new beginning for her and her young family. The Armstrongs have a new home thanks to Habitat for Humanity of Scotland County.

“I love it,” said Armstrong, who was surrounded by well-wishers and family members. “I finally have a place I can call my own.”

More than 50 people joined the Scotland County native for the home’s dedication Tuesday afternoon.

“My family has gone through many trials and tribulations,” said Armstrong, who lost her mother and son to heart disease. “God has kept us. I would like to give honor to him.”

She also thanked the nonprofit.

“Habitat for Humanity gave me the opportunity to become a homeowner,” she said. “It brings great joy to my spirit and stability to my family.”

Armstrong and her two children, 16-year-old Heaven and 6-year-old Eddie will move in on Thursday. Armstrong serves as executive director of the Domestic Violence and Rape Crisis Center of Scotland County.

The front door of the home is painted bright red in remembrance of Armstrong’s 18-year-old son, Trevon Armstrong and her 42-year-old mother, Linda McNeill Battle. Armstrong also suffers from the disease.

“It is February and I wanted to bring awareness to this devastating disease,” she said.

During the dedication ceremony on lawn of the renovated 1,200-square-foot home on Sugar Road, Habitat officials congratulated Armstrong and presenter her with a Bible for the home.

“It has been a pleasure to work with this beautiful family,” said Brittney Galbreath, community outreach coordinator for Habitat.

According to Chris Carpenter, executive director for Habitat for Humanity of Scotland County, Armstrong first applied to be a Habitat participant in 2004, but did not qualify at the time. He said she worked diligently over the years to change that.

“I really admire and love the homeowners who put in the time and effort to correct whatever issue they have and are willing to stick with it,” Carpenter said. “It means a lot to them and it means a lot to us.”

The home, built in 2009, has three bedrooms and two baths. The previous homeowner signed the home back over to Habitat after moving to Georgia for a new job.

“For the homes that we don’t build new, we redo from head-to- toe,” Carpenter said. “We gave it a new roof, new paint, new floors and a new heating system.”

Carpenter said Habitat homeowners have the option of paying the home off, selling it or signing it back over to the nonprofit.

“This homeowner decided to sign it back over to us so we could help another family,” Carpenter said.

To date, Habitat for Humanity of Scotland County has built 48 homes. Since 1976, the national organization has built or repaired more than 1 million homes, serving more than 5 million people worldwide.

Habitat for Humanity is a Christian ministry that works to build affordable houses for families in need. In the fall of 1991, a group of Scotland County residents met at the Presbyterian Hut on Church Street to explore the possibility of forming a local Habitat organization.

In the spring of 1992, Habitat for Humanity of Scotland County received its franchise from Habitat for Humanity International and proceeded to build its first house.

Carpenter said Habitat relies on volunteers and contributions to build homes, work in the ReStore, collect donations, and organize our annual Bike-to-Build fundraiser.

“We hope to build our 49th and 50th home this year, but it will depend on the help we get from the community,” he said.

Habitat accepts financial contributions, household and building items, cars, boats, land and even houses.

If you have any questions or would like information about Habitat for Humanity, contact 910-276-3337 or stop by the ReStore.

Scott Witten Editor

