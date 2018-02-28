Anchor convention focuses on service

GREENSBORO —Members of the Scotland High School Anchor Club — Ali Andrews, Portia Driggers and Zariah Ocean — recently attended the Charter North Carolina Anchor District Convention at Muirs Chapel United Methodist Church.

Anchor Club members from across the state and their parent organization, NC District Pilot International, gathered for a day of friendship and service.

Portia Driggers from Scotland High School was installed as president-elect and Zariah Ocean accepted the position of Eastern Area District representative.

The Scotland High School Anchors presented BrainMinders’ skits to the convention. BrainMinders is the signature program of Pilot International that teaches skills to protect your brains for life.

North Carolina District Governor, Joyce Ferguson addressed the attendees and congratulated them for their commitment to service.

Former Anchor member and Pilot International President Laura Keever also spoke to the group about leadership skills they can develop participating in the Anchor program and later in Pilot Clubs.

Amy Murphy, also known as the “chicken lady,” shared with the convention the needs of the homeless. As a service project, the Anchors filled bags with snacks and a “you matter” message to take back to the needy in their communities. Scotland High School Anchors delivered the snack bags to the Laurinburg Police Department to be distributed to the homeless or hungry.

Leslie McLaughlin, Aliechia Post and Linda Troutman from the Pilot Club of Laurinburg and Terry Gallman, Barbara Mack and Dorothy Tyson from the Scottish Pilot Club attended the Charter Convention. Both clubs collaborate in supporting the Anchor Club at Scotland High School.

The first Anchor Club was chartered in 1952 in Macon, Georgia. Today there are more than 300 Anchor Clubs with more than 8000 members in the United States, The Bahamas, Canada, Japan and South Africa. The Anchor Program promotes altruism, noble purpose, citizenship, honor, open-mindedness and responsibility in youth.

Pilot International is a community-based volunteer service organization founded in 1921 on the guiding principles of “Friendship and Service.”

For information about the Anchor Program or Pilot International, call Barbara Mack at 910-276-7156.

