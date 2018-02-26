Special passes offered for Graham viewing

U.S. Rep. Robert Pittenger is offering 9th District residents special access to view the body of Rev. Billy Graham at the U.S. Capitol Wednesday.

Pittenger’s office announced on Monday that the special passes will allow viewers to bypass general lines of those waiting to pay tribute to the late evangelist, who died last week at 99.

The passes will be “extremely limited” and first-come-first serve, officials said.

Interested residents of the 9th Congressional District, that inlcudes Scotland County, are asked to call 202-225-1976 “as soon as possible” to RSVP.

“Dr. Graham was born just a mile from my Charlotte office,” Pittenger said in a statement. “Because of North Carolina’s special relationship with Billy Graham, I wanted to make sure constituents have as much access as possible when Dr. Graham is honored in the Rotunda.”

