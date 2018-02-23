Pierce named to select committee for school safety

RALEIGH — In the wake of last week’s shooting at a Florida high school that killed 17 people, state Rep. Garland Pierce has been appointed to a new committee tasked with coming up with plans to improve school safety.

The Scotland County Democrat will join 40 other House members in examining K-12 school safety standards and recommend any changes.

North Carolina House Speaker Tim Moore appointed the bipartisan House Select Committee on School Safety.

“I want to thank the Speaker of the House for giving me the opportunity to serve on this very important committee, as we look at ways to keep students, staffs and schools safe,” Pierce said. “I look forward to getting input from our educators, students, parents and concerned citizens on this very important matter that is sweeping through this country.”

State Rep. Jeffrey Elmore, a Republican from Wilkes, is a public high school teacher on the committee. He said schools need to be prepared.

“You could never be one hundred percent prepared for a situation like that, all you can do is follow what you’ve been trained to do to the best of your ability because these type situations are truly acts of terror,” Elmore said. “But the schools are the most prepared they’ve ever been in my whole career at this moment, but you can always improve on that and a lot of people don’t understand how that process works and what the trainings are about.”

Last month, another state legislative committee reviewed improvements to school security that have taken place across the state in recent years and discussed technology that could upgrade security further.

Some lawmakers suggested allowing school personnel to carry concealed guns on campus. North Carolina law permits only law enforcement officers to carry firearms at schools. All other weapons must be inside locked vehicles.

“It’s one of those things where I don’t want to come in saying we’re going to do these particular things,” said Moore. “The process of this committee is to truly get that input.

“We want to hear what the local school districts want to do on that. What does law enforcement believe is appropriate on that because right now it’s the law enforcement officers who are stationed in schools right now who are the front line of defense if something like this would happen.”

But Becky Ceartas, executive director of North Carolinians Against Gun Violence, said having more guns on campus is not the way to make schools safer. She said steps such as “common-sense gun laws” and parents doing a better job of safeguarding guns and ammunition from their children would achieve more.

“One of the best ways to keep schools safe is to leave them as the way they are,” Ceartas said.

