Pittenger, Williams file for May primary

CHARLOTTE — Incumbent Robert Pittenger has joined a crowded field in the race for U.S. House of Representatives.

Pittenger filed in Charlotte Thursday for his 9th District seat.

Also filing Thursday at Scotland County Board was Terence D. Williams, who is seeking one of the two Stewartsville seats on the board of commissioners.

Pittenger files

Pittenger was joined at the board of elections office by his wife, Suzanne, and a group of supporters.

“Our campaign has remained focused on standing with President Trump’s America First agenda to deliver results for hardworking families here at home,” Pittenger said in a statement. “We have worked to pass historic tax reform, create jobs, and support the president’s budget plan that will provide hurricane disaster relief and critical funding for our military.”

Pittenger joins a field of five other candidates so far. Filing ends on Wednesday at noon

Two candidates from Pittenger’s own Republican party — Mark Harris and Clarence Goins Jr. — are challenging the incumbent, who has been in Congress since 2013.

Harris and Todd Johnson challenged Pittenger in the 2016 Republican primary. During that election, Johnson carried a majority of the rural areas, including his home county of Union.

Early poll results showed him leading the race, but the numbers for Pittenger and Harris began to rise as precincts in Mecklenburg county began reporting.

When the night was over, Pittenger was declared the winner with 135 more votes than Harris — the margin of votes less than 1 percent of the total votes cast — resulting in a recount won by the incumbent.

If Pittenger makes it past May 8 primary, he will face the winner of the Democratic primary — either newcomer Dan McCready or Christian Cano, who also ran in 2016 — and Libertarian Jeff Scott.

The 9th Congressional District comprises Scotland, Union, Anson, Richmondand Robeson counties, as well as parts of Mecklenburg, Cumberland and Bladen counties.

All candidates registered so far are from Charlotte — aside from Goins, who is from Eastover in Cumberland County.

Williams files

Williams is running on the campaign slogan “We the People Matter.”

I wanted to run again for a seat on the board of commissioners because I realized, that if I wanted to see a change for the betterment of my community, I couldn’t do it through complaining and sitting on the sidelines, Williams said. “I’m tired of our county always being recognized as one of the poorest, unhealthiest and unsafest places to live. I love Scotland County, and want to be a part of an innovative team of leaders, who could share in thought provoking discussions, with new ideals promoting growth and safety for our schools and community as a whole.”

Williams is a 1984 Scotland High School graduate who served for 10 years in the U.S. Army.

Williams is currently a bishop and pastor for the World Ministries and is a business/life coach and marketing director for LH Inc. and previously served on the Scotland County Board of Education from 2008-2012.

He is married to Tracey Williams and they have three daughters together and one grandchild.

