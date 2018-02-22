Mauk files for Scotland school board seat

LAURINBURG- One person filed for a seat on the Scotland County Board of Education on Wednesday.

Challenger Gary W. Mauk is running for one of the two Stewartsville seats, currently held by incumbents Herman Tyson and Raymond Hyatt. Both have filed for re-election.

Mauk said he wants to focus on student mental health, school climate and evidence-based practices for academic subject instructor and behavior management.

Currently he is employed by the University of North Carolina Pembroke as an associate professor for the Department of Education Leadership and Counseling and as a grant proposal development consultant for the School of Education as a grant proposal development consultant.

Mauk has also worked as the school psychologist in both Scotland and Moore school systems.

Mauk holds a degree in psychology from California University of Pennsylvania, a master’s degree. degree in development psychology, and a certificate of advanced study in school psychology with specialization in children and adolescents who are deaf and hard of hearing from Gallaudet University, and a doctorate in psychology specializing in child-adolescent development emphasis from Utah State University.

He is married to educator Pam Mauk and they have one child.

The school board has four seats on the ballot, two from Stewartsville Township and two at-large. Summer Woodside and Jamie Sutherland hold two of the at-large positions.

Woodside has filed for re-election and challengers Jacob Pate and Darrel “B.J.” Gibson have filed for an at-large seat.

Filing ends next Wednesday at noon. People can file any week day from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the county Board of Elections Office.

