Rezoning possible Scotland County school site fails on first vote

LAURINBURG — A final decision on rezoning land that could serve as a site for the county’s new elementary school was delayed for month.

The Laurinburg City Council voted 3 to 2 on Tuesday to approve a rezoning request for nearly 30-acres off Old John’s Road. The owner wants the land rezoned from residential to office/industrial.

But City Attorney William Floyd said the 3 to 2 vote was not enough to pass the measure on the first try. Floyd said council could consider the request again on March 20.

“Each time an ordinance is introduced, a simple majority is not sufficient,” Floyd said. “There has to be at least two-thirds majority. So it’s been passed, it just hasn’t been finally approved until a simple majority approves it.”

During a public hearing before the vote, Laurinburg Attorney Michael Schmidt expressed concerns that the rezoning would allow the land to be sold for a new school. Schmidt said a school at that site would be too close to the Helena Chemical plant at 17321 Harry Malloy Road.

Schmidt said Helena plants in New Mexico and Oklahoma have been investigated by the EPA for improper disposal of pesticides and chemicals leaks onto adjacent properties.

Schmidt did not cite any violations at the Laurinburg plant, but said students could be exposed to dangerous chemicals in the air and soil.

Helena Chemicals, which is headquartered in Collierville, Tenn., specializes in fertilizers, crop protection products and seed and seed treatments.

Council members James Garby and Mary Evans, who voted against the rezoning, said they were also concerned about the proximity of the proposed new school and the plant.

“I wouldn’t have a problem with it for a business, but zoning it for an institution that may possibly be a school … I have an issue with,” Evans said. “Some child’s life may be at risk because there are airborne chemicals. I don’t want to take that chance.”

The site of the new school is 0.8 miles from Helena. One of the schools it would replace — South Scotland Elementary School — is 1.2 miles from the plant. The other school, I. Ellis Johnson Elementary, sits 3.4 miles away.

Mayor Matthew Block said the Helena violations in other states should be worrisome.

“Council members (Drew)Williamson and (Mary Jo) Adams, you don’t have any concerns about the issues that Mr. Schmidt raised about Helena Chemical being sued in multiple states for soil, air and water contamination?”

Councilwoman Adams said the rezoned property could have a number of uses, but if it was to be the site of a new school that she expects school officials to vet the property before building on it.

Williamson added that city officials are not being asked to debate the merits of a school location.

“I look at all these other areas around it which are zoned (office/ industrial) so it’s consistent with the land,” Williamson said. “That might be an issue that comes up when the school system or whoever moves forward, but for our purposes we’re being asked to rezone.”

Schmidt also questioned whether Williamson could vote on the request because the law firm he works for also employed former school board attorney Nick Sojka.

State statutes say that a “city council member shall not vote on any zoning, map, text amendment where the outcome of the matter being considered is reasonably likely to have a direct, substantial, and readily identifiable financial impact on the member.”

But Williams said he would not benefit.

“I will tell all of you that I do not see that,” Williamson said. “If I did I would abstain, but in this situation, even if a school is built there I do not anticipate any way that that would happen.”

The Laurinburg Planning Board recommended council approve the request in a 4-2 vote. Block asked why two members of that planning board voted against it.

City Planner Mac McInnis said it was because of the possibility of the property being used to build a school.

“I will tell you that it really should have no bearing on the request because it’s not a request about a school, it’s a request about rezoning a piece of property,” McInnis said.

He said the property in question is abutted on two sides by land zoned office/industrial.

In other business council:

Amended the budget to include a $20,000 payment to Retail Strategies to help bring in more retail businesses to the city.

Amended the budget to include a $4,000 grant from Electricities for the city Community Development Department to begin creating directional signs. The city is required to make a $4,000 local match. Community Development Director Michael Mandeville said there will be between 8 and 10 wayfinding signs going up.

Heard from Laurinburg Housing Authority Director Nancy Walker that almost all of public housing residents are paying their own electric. She said there has also been an increase in residents conserving energy now that they are responsible for the bills.

Elected Councilwoman Mary Evans as the alternate member for the Lumber River Council of Governments. Evans will attend the meetings when Councilwoman Mary Jo Adams is unable.

Reach Katelin Gandee at 910-506-3171

