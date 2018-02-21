Voters group seeks Scotland County members

LAURINBURG- Participation at the local League of Women Voters has been sparse.

The Scotland County branch — the Mid-Sandhills Member At-Large unit — hopes a change in programming will help.

Instead of the typical business meeting, the group will have speakers talk on wide range of topics. The group meets again on March 19 at 4:30 p.m. at at the Tartan Place Activities Room at Scotia Village.

“I want to keep this interesting for the members,” said Martha Roblee, unit coordinator. “I want to grow this group, and I want to learn, which is going back to what the goal and mission of the league is.”

The league itself was formed in 1920 to promote women’s suffrage and has evolved into a group to help educate and advocate on major public policies. Its set up to mirror the three levels of the government with national, state, and local branches.

The Scotland County group was started last spring by Roblee, a former CPA from Columbia, South Carolina who retired to Scotia Village. She was an active member of the Columbia branch and served as treasurer from 2013-2015.

As part of increasing interest, Roblee would like to start a new program, with the working title, “Poverty in NC.” it would include a panel of around four speakers with diverse viewpoints.

According, to Roblee the goal of the League is to provide both sides of the issue so that those who come out get a balanced perspective. After the panel, she hopes to have other programs that are more narrowly focused on how poverty manifests itself in rural North Carolina.

“It’s getting people beyond the facts and figures of about poverty in rural North Carolina,” said Roblee.

Membership Coordinator Melissa Schaub is working on ways to get people to join the group such as sending emails to St. Andrews as well as having members spread the word. Her pitch to get people to join is “make a difference not just with your own vote but by helping others vote as well”.

She also brought up the idea that a panel could come up with questions to ask candidates who are running in the upcoming elections.

“As part of putting together the voting guide we envision having speakers and then using that to help craft the questions that we ask our candidates, that’s something people would connect with,” said Schaub.

A voting guide would be available on Vote411.org to help educate voters.

The group is also open to any gender or any age who live in Scotland or surrounding counties.The group has two types of members; full voting members are over 18 and student members who are under 18.

The fees are $22 for students, $45 for an individual, and $55 for a household.

The group meets on the third Monday of every month at 4:30 in the Tartan Place Activities Room in Scotia Village. For information, call Martha Roblee 910-506-4409.

Katelin Gandee | Laurinburg Exchange Members of the League of Women’s voters gather at Scotia Village in Laurinburg for its monthly meeting. https://www.laurinburgexchange.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/02/web1__DSC5168-2-.jpg Katelin Gandee | Laurinburg Exchange Members of the League of Women’s voters gather at Scotia Village in Laurinburg for its monthly meeting.

By Katelin Gandee Staff Reporter

Reach Katelin Gandee at 910-506-3171

Reach Katelin Gandee at 910-506-3171