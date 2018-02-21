Gibson, Tyson file for school board

LAURINBURG- Two people filed Tuesday for seats on the Scotland County school board, according to the county Board of Elections.

Incumbent Herman Tyson is running to represent the Stewartsville Township and former school board member Darrel “B.J.” Gibson is running for the at-large seat on the board of education.

In an ironic twist, Tyson is filing the seat vacated by Gibson, who resigned in April 2017 after he moved outside of the Stewartsville Township.

Tyson serves as president of the Scotland County NAACP and vice chair for the Scotland County Civic League. He is an account/customer service representative with Meritor, Inc. in Maxton.

“I am seeking election to the school board because I would like to ensure that our administration is adhering to the highest standards and ethics to ensure our students are offered the very best public education possible,” Tyson said. “I am concerned with the number of teacher’s we lose each year and would like to ensure plans are implemented to retain teachers.”

He is a 1984 graduate of Scotland High School and has a certification in master planning/scheduling from the University of Wisconsin at Madison.

Tyson is a member of Nazareth Missionary Baptist Church where he serves as chairman of Deacon Ministry; mentor for Boys to Men; youth advisor; and member of the finance committee; past board member of the Scotland County Habitat of Humanity; district deputy of NAACP of North Carolina; member of Mt. Scottish Lodge #188; and a member of the Scotland County Business Advisory Council.

Gibson had held the Stewartsville seat the since 2010. He was serving as the board’s vice chairman at the time he stepped down.

“I am seeking re-election to the school board because it is my desire to continue service to the citizens of Scotland County, most especially our youth,” Gibson said. “Having been born and raised in this community, and understanding the struggles our youth face in this generation, I feel I can be a voice for those whose voices are silenced by poverty, generational constraints and other factors plaguing our community.”

Gibson has served as pastor of Nazareth Missionary Baptist Church in Wagram for 12 years. He also serves as chairman of the Scotland County Civic League.

He is a 2006 graduate of Scotland High School and currently enrolled at Fayetteville Technical Community College.

He also served on the board member of Hospice of Scotland County; Religious Committee chair of the Scotland Branch of the NAACP; president/founder of the Scotland County Civic League; member of Mt. Scottish Lodge #188.

Gibson is married to Tatiana Yasmeen Gibson and has two children.

The school board has four seats on the ballot — , two from Stewartsville Township and two at-large. Tyson and Raymond Hyatt hold two of the Stewartsville Township seats while Summer Woodside and Jamie Sutherland hold two of the at-large positions.

Woodside has filed for re-election and challenger Jacob Pate has filed for an at-large seat.

https://www.laurinburgexchange.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/02/web1_Herman-mug-IMG_7101.jpg https://www.laurinburgexchange.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/02/web1_gibson_Picture1_cmyk.jpg

Scott Witten Editor

Reach Scott Witten at 910-506-3023

Reach Scott Witten at 910-506-3023