Woodside files for at-large Scotland school board

LAURINBURG- Only one candidate filed on Monday, marking the the first full week of the filing period, according to the Scotland County Board of Elections.

Incumbent Summer Woodside filed Monday for an at-large seat on the school board.

Woodside was elected as chairman of the board in January. She is seeking a second term.

“Serving my current term on the board has been rewarding, as we have seen many accomplishments across our school district,” Woodside said. “However, there are still some unmet goals and challenges that exist and I hope to be able to continue to work on these to ensure all students receive the best education they can get.”

Woodside is an assistant professor of Social Work at the University of North Carolina at Pembroke.

She is licensed in North Carolina as a school social worker and school administrator and licensed in North Carolina and South Carolina as a clinical social worker. Woodside has worked as a social worker at Hospice of Scotland County, Scotland Memorial Hospital, Scotland County Domestic Violence and Rape Crisis Center, Evergreen Mental Health and Scotland County Schools.

She graduated from UNCP with a BSW degree, UNC Chapel Hill with a MSW degree and UNC Greensboro with a doctorate in Specialized Education Services. She is also a lifelong resident of Scotland County and 1994 graduate of Scotland High. She is married to Tony Woodside and has two children.

The school board has four seats on the ballot, two from Stewartsville Township and two at-large. Herman Tyson and Raymond Hyatt hold two of the Stewartsville Township seats while Woodside and Jamie Sutherland hold the two at-large positions.

Jacob Pate filed last week for one of the at-large seats.

Filing will continue until Feb. 28 at noon. Those who wish to file must do so at the Scotland County Board of Elections weekdays from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. The primary election is May 8.

Filing so far:

Sheriff

Incumbent Ralph Kersey

Challenger John Martin

County board

Incumbent Betty Blue Gholston- Spring Hill

Challenger Bo Frizzell- Spring Hill

Incumbent Carol McCall- Stewartsville

School board

Incumbent Summer Woodside, at-large

Challenger Jacob E. Pate- at-large

Clerk of Court

Incumbent Philip McRae

State House 48

Incumbent Garland Pierce, Democrat

State Senate 25

Incumbent Tom McInnis, Republican

Challenger Helen Probst Mills, Democrat

Summer Woodside https://www.laurinburgexchange.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/02/web1_summer.jpg Summer Woodside