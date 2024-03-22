SANFORD — The Scotland Fighting Scots softball team continued its undefeated start Thursday at Lee County, defeating the Yellow Jackets 8-2 with late runs.

Scotland (6-0, 5-0 Sandhills Athletic Conference) went up 4-0 after one run in the first and three in the third before Lee County (3-5, 2-3 SAC) cut its deficit in half in the sixth with two scores; the Lady Scots scored four in the seventh, though, and the Yellow Jackets were held to just one runner on first in their last chance to make something happen.

Scotland’s Dawson Blue scored two runs on one hit; Lindsay Locklear scored one run on two hits with two RBIs; Nateya Scott scored one run and Madison Dixon, Ramsey Hale; Addison Johnson and Marissa Smith each had one run and one hit, with Dixon also notching two RBIs and Hale turning in one. Avery Stutts pitched a complete game, allowing two unearned runs on one hit with 12 strikeouts and no walks.

Savanna Mullins scored one run on one hit with two RBIs for Lee County after hitting a two-run home run also to bring in Kasie Roberts; Mullins was the losing pitcher after giving up three earned runs on eight hits with nine strikeouts and five walks across all seven frames.

Scotland faces Richmond in Laurinburg on Tuesday for the first meeting this year between the rivals.

Scotland baseball edged at Union Pines

The Scotland Fighting Scots baseball team gave up five runs in the sixth inning and had its opportunity to tie the game in the seventh halted in a 6-5 loss against the Union Pines Vikings in Cameron Thursday.

The teams split their two-game set after the Scots defeated the Vikings 5-3 Tuesday in Laurinburg.

Scotland (6-2, 5-1 Sandhills Athletic Conference) had three runs in the seventh, with the game-tying runner on first and two outs. But a Logan Adner ground out ensued, helping the Vikings take the slim victory.

Austin Mooring had two runs and one hit with one RBI for Union Pines; Dylan Benedict and Jacob Williams had one run and one hit each, with Williams also recording an RBI; Chandler Ring scored one run; Brodie Lyczkowski had two hits with an RBI and Grey Booker had two hits. Mooring earned the win on the bump, throwing for six innings and allowing one earned run on two hits with four strikeouts.

Maddox Locklear and Thomas Taylor each scored once on one hit with an RBI; Dylan Tilson and Kaden Hunsucker had a hit and a run apiece; Garrett Manning scored a run and Adner had a hit with an RBI. Manning suffered the loss, allowing three earned runs on nine hits with five strikeouts and a walk in six innings pitched.

Scotland’s chance to rebound against East Columbus on Saturday will be weather dependent as rain is in the forecast; with a clear sky, the teams will also try to finish their suspended opener from Feb. 28 and play on from the eighth with the score at 7-7.

Scotland tennis swept against Richmond

The Scotland men’s tennis team lost 9-0 against the Richmond Raiders on Thursday in Laurinburg.

Scotland is now 0-3 overall and in Sandhills Athletic Conference matches following the loss; Richmond improved to 1-2.

In singles, Ricky Zhang lost 6-2, 6-1 against Jordan Jacobs; Eli McRae lost 6-2, 6-3 against Matthew Leggett; Kishawn Pate lost 6-1,6-1 against Brent Humann; Jackson Hernandez lost 6-2, 6-1 against Gavin Applewhite and Andrew Medlock lost 6-1, 6-2 against Noah Gill.

In doubles, Zhang/Pate fell 8-4 against Jacobs/Leggett; McRae/Hernandez fell 9-7 against Will Whitley/Gill and Tri Doung/Medlock fell 8-0 against Humann/Applewhite.

On Tuesday, Scotland played against Lee County in Sanford and came up short 5-4.

Scotland hosts Southern Lee on Thursday, March 28.