LAURINBURG — After tying with South Columbus in nonconference play on March 11 in Tabor City, the Scotland Fighting Scots women’s soccer team suffered a 4-3 loss against the Stallions on their home pitch Monday night.

South Columbus (4-8-3) led 2-1 at halftime; Scotland (2-10-1) was able to score twice in the second half, but the Stallions matched to prevail.

Scotland’s Emma Clark had two goals; Reagan Strickland had one goal and two assists; Karli Jacquez had two assists; Joana Venancia-Flores had one assist and Addison Anderson had six saves in goal.

Scotland hosts Southern Lee in its return to Sandhills Athletic Conference action on Wednesday.