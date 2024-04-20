LAURINBURG — The Scotland Fighting Scots baseball team lost 9-5 against the Lee County Yellow Jackets Friday night at McCoy Field.

Scotland (8-8, 5-5 Sandhills Athletic Conference) lost 3-1 in game one of the two-game series against Lee County (14-6, 7-3 SAC) in Sanford on Wednesday.

The Yellow Jackets led 3-0 at the end of the first inning before the Scots matched with three in the third; both teams scored a run in the fourth, but a four-run fifth from Lee County eventually became the difference. Scotland scored once more in the bottom of the fifth, and Lee County answered with a run in the seventh.

Walker McDuffie had two singles, a double and three RBIs for Lee County; Landon Miles had two hits and an RBI; BJ Brown Jr. had a double and an RBI and Andrew Stanfield and Will Rannells each had a single and an RBI. Gavin Swann allowed one unearned run on three hits with four strikeouts across 3 1/3 innings, taking the win.

Dawson Williams had a single and a double with an RBI for Scotland, which outhit Lee County 10-8; Dylan Tilson had two hits with an RBI; Kaden Hunsucker had a double and an RBI; Garrett Manning had an RBI and Maddox Locklear had three hits. Tilson was credited with the loss on the bump after allowing five runs and two hits with three strikeouts and nine walks in four innings.

Scotland wraps up the regular season with its final two-game series against Richmond next week; game one will be in Laurinburg on Tuesday, which will also be senior night, and game two ill be in Rockingham on Thursday.

Scotland softball blasts Pinecrest

The Scotland Fighting Scots softball team defeated the Pinecrest Patriots 17-0 in three innings Friday night in Southern Pines.

Scotland (13-1, 9-0 Sandhills Athletic Conference) had a 14-run second after scoring a run in the first; the Lady Scots followed with two runs in the third.

Scotland’s Dawson Blue had a single, a home run and four RBIs; Ramsey Hale had two singles and a triple with two RBIs; Addison Johnson had a single and a double with two RBIs; Lindsay Locklear had two singles, a double and an RBI; Madison Dixon had two singles and two RBIs; Marissa Smith had a double and an RBI and Addison Lewis and Avery Stutts each had a single and two RBIs. Stutts allowed just one hit with eight strikeouts in a complete effort.

Leah Gordon was the losing pitcher for Pinecrest (1-13, 0-10 SAC).

Scotland hosts Lee County on Tuesday for senior night.

Scotland women’s soccer shut out against Union Pines

The Scotland Fighting Scots women’s soccer team suffered a 10-0 shutout against the Union Pines Vikings Friday night in Laurinburg.

Addison Anderson recorded 13 saves in goal for Scotland (2-9-1, 0-7 Sandhills Athletic Conference) x

Union Pines moved to 10-3-1 and 7-1 in the SAC with the win.

Scotland plays nonconference South Columbus in Laurinburg on Monday.