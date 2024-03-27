SOUTHERN PINES — The Scotland Fighting Scots women’s soccer team was shut out 9-0 against the Pinecrest Patriots on the road Tuesday night.

Pinecrest (5-4, 3-0 Sandhills Athletic Conference) had two goals and two assists from Jadyn Lamielle, one goal and one assist each from Amelia Millard and Mila Martin and one goal apiece from Ava Depenbrock, Addison Nordgren, Grace Clark, Mikayla Voltz and Anna Depenbrock.

Scotland (2-5-1, 0-4 SAC) did not record a shot on goal; goalkeeper Addison Anderson had 15 saves.

Scotland will be out of action for spring break until April 9, when they visit Richmond.