SANFORD — The Scotland Fighting Scots baseball team earned a 7-2 road win against the Southern Lee Cavaliers Tuesday night to stay perfect in Sandhills Athletic Conference play.

Scotland (4-1, 3-0 Sandhills Athletic Conference) and Southern Lee (2-5, 1-2 SAC) each had one first-inning run before Scotland tacked on one more in the third and fourth; the Cavs cut it to 3-2 in the fifth before a pair of runs in each of the sixth and seventh helped the Scots pull away and hold on.

Kaden Hunsucker scored two runs on two hits for Scotland; Dawson Williams scored once on two hits; Logan Adner and Thomas Taylor each scored one run on one hit; Garrett Manning had one run and two RBIs and Garrett Sellers scored a run.

“I’ve harped on putting the barrel on the ball and not striking out,” Scotland coach Ricky Schattauer said. “Tonight, we only had two strikeouts.”

Manning took the win after pitching a full game, surrendering one earned run on four hits with five strikeouts and two walks.

“I think Garrett Manning has shown us with his last three starts that he’s going to keep us in every ball game,” Schattauer said. “He’s going to go up there and throw strikes. He’s going to make them put the ball in play and that gives us the hand-up hopefully on baserunning and putting our ball in play.”

Southern Lee’s T.J. McAuley scored one run on one hit; Cooper Harrington scored one run and Cooper Moss had one hit and one RBI. Moss was the losing pitcher after allowing one earned run on three hits with a strikeout and three walks in 3 2/3 innings.

Scotland and Southern Lee play again in Laurinburg on Friday.

“I’ve already told them (the Scots) tonight that they (the Cavs) think they’re coming in Friday at our home and going to throw their ace, so they’re still okay with their guy coming in,” Schattauer said. “They’re hoping to come to our place and steal it, but we have Dylan Tilson. And I’ll put him up against any team as well.”

Scotland women’s soccer falls against Hoke County

The Scotland women’s soccer team lost 11-2 against the Hoke County Bucks Tuesday in Laurinburg.

Scotland (2-3-1, 0-2 Sandhills Athletic Conference) trailed 6-1 at halftime before being outscored 5-1 in the second half.

The win was the first for Hoke County (1-3-2, 1-0 SAC) this season.

Scotland hosts Southern Lee on Friday.