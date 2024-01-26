LAURINBURG — Scotland High School athletic director Patrick Williams notified The Laurinburg Exchange Friday morning that assistant soccer coach Jordan Stone has been promoted to head coach of the Scotland women’s soccer team.

The upcoming 2024 season would have been Stone’s second as an assistant for the Lady Scots; Stone has also been an assistant for the Scotland men’s soccer team for the last two seasons, including this past fall.

”I am excited for the opportunity,” Stone said in a written statement. “It is a great honor to get to coach for my hometown school and former team. I have grown up playing this sport, and I hope I can make an impression and share my knowledge and love for the game. I plan to build on the foundations laid down by the coaches before me and show the community that Scotland (women’s) soccer is a team they are going to want to support.”

The 20-year-old Stone is a 2021 graduate of Scotland and a former player for the varsity men’s soccer team; in his junior and senior seasons with the team, Stone totaled six goals and four assists.

Stone will take over for Richard Snipes, who announced publicly on Jan. 15 that he would be stepping down as head coach after one season on Feb. 9.

“Jordan has been a crucial part of the soccer program at Scotland High School for the girls,” Snipes said. “He was a huge asset for me last year with his knowledge. He’s from Scotland County, and his family is from Scotland County. So he’s going to build this program where I’ve left off and where the other coaches have left it off. He’s definitely going to be relatable to the kids because he’s a hometown guy. And the school made a wise choice in picking him.”

The Lady Scots open their season on Feb. 27 at Whiteville.