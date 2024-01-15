LAURINBURG — Richard Snipes will not return as Scotland’s head women’s soccer coach for the 2024 season, he informed The Laurinburg Exchange on Monday.

Snipes said he assumed a job outside of sports but will remain with the team until Feb. 9.

In Snipes’ only season as head coach in 2023, the Lady Scots soccer team went 3-12-1 and won its first two Sandhills Athletic Conference games since 2021, going 2-11.

“I wanted to leave the program in better shape than when I got it,” Snipes said in a written statement to the Exchange. “That’s always the goal for anybody that takes over a program is to leave it better than when you actually took over, and I know it’s in a better place now. And whoever they find, I’m sure, will be successful.

“I learned a lot through athletic director (Patrick) Williams and other coaches in the conference. Collin McDavid from Hoke County, we talked regularly; he taught me a lot about high school soccer, told me about programs, had established how to coach better, reach out to the girls. Adam Romaine helped me a lot as well; gave me good advice from Scotland High School. So I thank everybody for chipping in and helping me become part of the family.”

Williams formally announced Snipes’ decision Monday afternoon and said interviews are ongoing for the coaching position.

The Scotland women’s soccer team opens its season on Feb. 27 at Whiteville.