The Super Bowl has a different celebratory style for many.

Some attend small gatherings or parties for food and comradery. Some viewers wish to skip the action and wait for the notorious commercials that are shown. Some may want to watch the artist performing during the halftime show. And then, there are the ones who are glued to their seats watching two teams they may or may not be a fan of battle it out for rings and a championship.

While it’s possible anyone can watch in more than one of the ways listed above, there’s a good chance that football coaches at any level and those associated with the game are at least doing so as the last one.

As Super Bowl LVIII takes place Sunday night in Las Vegas between the Kansas City Chiefs and the San Franciso 49ers — a rematch of Super Bowl LIV, which the Chiefs won 31-20 — here’s how a few of them around Scotland County believe the big game will go.

Richard Bailey — Scotland head football coach

“I think both defenses will be surprisingly tough. I find that in big games, people tend to favor the offenses. But at the end of the day, defenses and running games win big games. I love San Francisco’s running game, and I think they will have the ability to pressure Mahomes and limit the running game of Kansas City, making them one dimensional; 21-17 49ers.

Bob Curtin — St. Andrews head football coach

I believe that Kansas City will win an exciting back-and-forth shootout, with Mahomes and Purdy displaying both grit and skill. Kansas City is the more seasoned Super Bowl team, and therefore will capitalize on the one to two key turnovers. Special teams and the presence of a run game could tilt the balance and give San Francisco the edge. I am rooting for the fairy tale ending for San Francisco, but I feel Kansas City will prevail 31-24.”

Billy Thomas III — Scotland running back coach

“I think the 49ers, even though it appears they are the favorites, could be considered the underdogs. I mean it is the Kansas City Chiefs we’re talking about; like, let’s not pretend that Mahomes isn’t him.

“But the way (Kyle) Shannahan and that Niners offense plays ball, I love; downhill running with (Christian McCaffrey) that opens up their playbook with misdirections and the play action. Their quarterback play is also Purdy good; no pun intended.

“The 49ers defense is getting after the quarterback, averaging 2.71 sacks per game since 2022 with linebackers that can run sideline to sideline and fit their gaps violently. If the secondary keeps the receivers in front of them, the 49ers should win.”

Trent Fredericks — St. Andrews defensive coordinator/linebacker coach

“(The) 49ers will pull it off; 49ers (general manager) John Lynch has done an amazing job putting all the right pieces together offensively and defensively. Although Kansas City has one of the best (defensive) coordinators in the league and an explosive offense, I think the 49ers will end up grinding it out for four quarters and sneak away with the win.”

Thomas Havener — Scotland head JV football coach

“The 49ers are an all-around team with consistent playmakers on both sides of the ball. The Chiefs are exciting but less consistent; 49ers for the win, 35-24.”

Brandon Hodge — The Laurinburg Exchange sports editor

“I know the 49ers want some get-back from their loss to the Chiefs four years ago in the Super Bowl, but I’ve doubted Patrick Mahomes more than once, and he’s made me pay each time. Even though San Francisco is the better team on paper, Mahomes is the difference-maker. The Chiefs will win 31-27, and Mahomes will continue to cement himself as one of the all-time greats at quarterback.”