Last spring, I had the pleasure of interviewing DJ Burns Jr. at Scotland Motors in Laurinburg before his scheduled meet-and-greet with the local community.

Today, the 6-foot-9, 275-pound forward is a national icon because of the soft touch and footwork of someone his size and has helped lead the 11th-seeded North Carolina State Wolfpack men’s basketball team to its first Final Four since the Jim Valvano days in 1983 and fourth overall. The improbable run featured a 76-64 upset victory over fourth-seeded Duke in the Elite Eight.

Aziaha James drilled a career-high seven 3-pointers en route to third-seeded N.C. State women’s 76-66 Elite-Eight win over top-seeded Texas, making their first Final Four appearance since 1998.

Regarding seeding and matchups, neither team should be alive in their respective tournaments today. But they are. And watching these teams advance to the Final Four together may be something that’s never seen again in our lifetime.

With the Lady Wolfpack, their run as a higher seed doesn’t come as much of a surprise as the men’s.

We’ve seen Cinderella teams in March Madness before, but they are typically mid-majors with strong seasons within their conference.

N.C. State’s men are a different story — finishing 10th in the ACC at 9-11. DJ Horne has been the Wolfpack’s top scorer on the year at 16.8 points per game while Burns Jr. is second at 13.0.

After losing four straight to close the regular season, it was almost certain this team would be playing its final game together in the ACC tournament. But nine wins later, they’re two away from a national championship.

But what’s been the difference from the regular season to the postseason?

The determination and grind it takes to make this possible is undoubtedly motivating and a reminder not to give up, no matter how far out the odds seem. N.C. State believes, and speaking for the team, Burns Jr. replied to a user on his X/Twitter account “… we just having fun.”

N.C. State’s women can attest to this, too, making just their second-ever Final Four, which has been special in its own right.

Also taking down second-seeded Stanford in the Sweet Sixteen, the Lady Wolfpack have won in March Madness against teams with a higher seed than them twice, including Texas.

With five scorers averaging double digits — James (16.7), Saniya Rivers (12.7), Mimi Collins (10.7), River Baldwin (10.6) and Madison Hayes (10.4) — N.C. State has one of the more balanced rosters where they can get significant point production from more than one or two players. And with James, the team almost always has a fighting chance; she’s led the team in scoring in each of the Lady Wolfpack’s four March Madness games.

And with their next coming Friday against the mighty South Carolina Gamecocks — undefeated at 36-0, and the No. 1 overall seed in the tournament — James will need to continue to be great, along with the strong supporting cast.

N.C. State’s men will also be battling a one-seed in the Final Four on Saturday — the Purdue Boilermakers. On paper, the matchup in the post between Burns Jr. and 7-4 big man Zach Edey looks to be the key in which team gets to play for a national title Monday night.

But no matter what happens — win or lose — the Wolfpack will get bragging rights until at least next year as the last teams standing from the Tar Heel State.

Brandon Hodge is the sports editor for The Laurinburg Exchange. He can be reached at 910-506-3171 or by email at [email protected]. Follow him on X/Twitter at @BrandonHSports.