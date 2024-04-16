LAURINBURG — The Scotland Fighting Scots softball team lost its first game Monday night 2-0 against the South Brunswick Cougars in nonconference action.

One play in the sixth inning put South Brunswick (14-3) in front, when Kina Davis hit a two-run homer — one of the Cougars’ only two hits — which also brought in Savana Burgess.

Davis also earned the win in the circle, allowing just one hit with 14 strikeouts in a complete outing.

Avery Stutts took the loss for Scotland (11-1), giving up the two runs and two hits with 11 strikeouts and one walk.

Scotland returns to Sandhills Athletic Conference play to host Hoke County on Thursday.