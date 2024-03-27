Local AAU basketball organization, Team Unified, had its JV team take home first-place honors at last weekend’s preseason warm-up tournament, hosted by the organization in Scotland County.

Local AAU basketball organization, Team Unified, had its eighth-grade team take home first-place honors at last weekend’s preseason warm-up tournament, hosted by the organization in Scotland County.

Local AAU basketball organization, Team Unified, had its third-grade team take home first-place honors at last weekend’s preseason warm-up tournament, hosted by the organization in Scotland County.

Local AAU basketball organization, Team Unified, had its eighth-grade team take home first-place honors at last weekend’s preseason warm-up tournament, hosted by the organization in Scotland County.

Local AAU basketball organization, Team Unified, had its JV team take home first-place honors at last weekend’s preseason warm-up tournament, hosted by the organization in Scotland County.