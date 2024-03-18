LAURINBURG — After leading Scotland men’s basketball in scoring, senior guard Jaiquez Caldwell was named to the Sandhills Athletic Conference’s All-Conference team for the first time while senior guard Dylan Lampley received an honorable-mention selection.

The distinctions come as the Sandhills Athletic Conference recently named its All-Conference team for men’s basketball.

Caldwell averaged 13.4 points, 6.3 rebounds, 3.1 assists and 2.1 steals across 24 games, helping Scotland make its second consecutive first-round 3A playoff appearance after missing the tournament the last three years (excluding the 2020-21 COVID-19 season).

“Jaiquez has been a huge help in rebuilding the Scotland basketball program, and we as a coaching staff appreciate all his contributions to help us make the playoffs two years in a row and also a 3A conference championship last year,” Scotland coach Michael Malpass said. “Jaiquez will have opportunities to play at the next level, and we will make that announcement soon.”

Lampley, who transferred to Scotland from SAC 4A power Richmond last summer, played all 26 games for the Scots despite various injuries and averaged 12.1 points, 6.8 rebounds, 2.5 assists and 1.4 steals.

“Dylan came to us this year and played a huge role in our success and was a big part in us making the playoffs,” Malpass said. “Dylan was forced to play point guard the majority of the season due to the program losing two point guards in-season and in the preseason. Dylan helped his teammates improve and also has a chance to play at the next level, in which that announcement will be coming soon.”

Richmond’s Paul McNeil Jr. was named the SAC’s Player of the Year for the third straight season, and Southern Lee’s Gaston Collins was the league’s Coach of the Year.

Scotland finished 9-17 this season, with a 4-9 record in conference play and a first-round playoff exit against South Central.