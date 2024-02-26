JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. — The St. Andrews Knights women’s basketball team lost 106-61 against the Milligan Buffaloes in its final game of the 2023-24 season Saturday inside Steve Lacy Fieldhouse.

Milligan (22-6, 19-3 Appalachian Athletic Conference) led 23-8 at the end of the first quarter, 42-32 at halftime and 76-47 going into the fourth.

Milligan’s Jaycie Jenkins recorded a double-double with 27 points on 9-for-15 shooting (4-for-6 from 3) and 10 rebounds, along with four assists; Lauren Longmire scored 12 points with five rebounds and five assists off the bench; reserve Jenna Hare had 11 points, eight rebounds and four assists; Halie Padgett had 11 points and three rebounds; reserve Semaj Clark scored seven points, four rebounds, three assists and two steals; Erin Lankin finished with seven points and seven rebounds and McKenna Myers had five points, four rebounds and five assists.

Ashley Starks scored 23 points with three rebounds and three steals for the Lady Knights; A.J. Price had 21 points, six rebounds, two assists and two steals; Emily Cruz had a 15-point, 10-rebound double-double with four assists and Madison Larrimore had 10 rebounds and three blocks.

St. Andrews shot 23 of 68 (33.8%) for the game and missed all 21 of its 3-point attempts.

St. Andrews ends with a 6-17 record and a 5-17 mark in AAC play. While it’s the ninth consecutive season with a losing record, it’s the most wins for the Lady Knights since the 2019-20 season when they went 11-16.

Men’s basketball struggles in season-finale loss

The St. Andrews Knights men’s basketball team shot 29 of 76 (38.2%) from the field and 3-for-14 (21.4%) from distance in a 109-76 loss against the Milligan Buffaloes in Johnson City, Tennessee, Saturday.

Milligan (14-12, 14-10 Appalachian Athletic Conference) led 47-35 at halftime and outscored St. Andrews 62-43 in the second half.

Finn McClure went 9-for-14 (8-for-11 from 3) and scored 28 points with two rebounds, six assists and three steals for the Buffs; Follie Bogan finished with 17 points, nine rebounds, five assists and two steals; reserve Jay Hickman had 16 points and three assists; reserve Jaz Johnson came close to a double-double with 14 points and eight rebounds, McCaskill Rivers also flirted with a double-double, recording 11 points and nine rebounds with three assists; Lincoln Thomae had six points and five assists and Flynn Carlson had five points, six rebounds and two assists.

Sincere Clark had a double-double with 15 points and 12 rebounds, along with three assists for St. Andrews; Garrett McRae also scored 15 points with three assists; Allan Taylor had eight points, seven rebounds and six blocks; Quwan Barnes scored seven points with seven rebounds; reserve Jeremiah Dickerson had seven points and six rebounds and Jalen Mcafee-Marion scored seven points.

With the loss, St. Andrews’ season ends at 5-21 (3-21 AAC); it is the most wins for the Knights since the 2019-20 season when they finished 8-27.

Baseball swept at Reinhardt

The St. Andrews Knights baseball team lost all three games of its series against the Reinhardt Eagles over the weekend at Ken White Field in Waleska, Georgia.

St. Andrews (7-6, 2-4 Appalachian Athletic Conference) lost 12-2 in seven innings and 12-1 in eight innings in Friday’s doubleheader and 7-0 in seven innings on Saturday.

In game one, St. Andrews’ Cesar Morillo scored an unearned run in the first inning before Reinhardt (8-7, 5-1 AAC) took a 3-1 lead in the bottom of the inning with runs from Jacob Profit, Dylan Lewis and Parker Doyle. In the second, Doyle and Tucker Zdunich added two more runs for Reinhardt, and Morillo answered with one in the third for the Knights. Reinhardt’s Adrian Vargas and Jarrett Burney made it 8-2 in the fifth, and Jamel Rookard, Profit and Luis Mendoza tallied another trio of runs in the seventh.

Lewis, Zdunich, Mendoza and Profit had two hits each for Reinhardt; Lewis recorded four RBI and Zdunich and Mendoza had two each. Blake Rogers (1-0) was the winning pitcher, allowing just one earned run and one hit with eight strikeouts in four innings.

St. Andrews’ Jude Drzemiecki had a hit with an RBI, and Bryson Bebber also had one hit. Noah Sorrells (0-1) pitched 1 2/3 innings and suffered the loss.

In game two, Morillo scored the first run by either team in the third inning to put St. Andrews up 1-0; Lewis homered in the bottom of the inning, and Burney followed with one in the fourth for a 2-1 Reinhardt lead. Vargas and Zdunich scored runs in the fifth; Doyle hit a home run in the sixth; Burney, Marcerio Allen, Profit, William Underwood and Lewis all found home plate in the seventh and Allen was the final scorer in the eighth.

Bunrye hit 3-for-5 with three RBI for Reinhardt; Mendoza went 3-for-4 with an RBI; Lewis had two hits with an RBI; Lance Dockery had a hit and two RBI and Doyle had one hit and an RBI. Hunter Paulsen (1-0) threw for 4 1/3 innings and gave up no runs on four hits with five strikeouts to earn the win.

St. Andrews’ Samuel Rosario recorded one hit and an RBI, and Morillo, Garrett Wolff, Aiden Wilson, Isaiah Martin and Bebber had one hit each. Josh Hill (0-1) took the loss on the mound.

St. Andrews fell into a 5-0 hole in the first inning of game three after scores by Zdunich, Lewis, Doyle, Vargas and Burney; Doyle made the score 7-0 after scoring one run each in the second and fourth.

Lewis had three hits for the Eagles; Zdunich had one hit and three RBI; Vargas had two RBI and Mendoza and Dockery had one RBI each. Alex Galvez (1-0) tossed four scoreless innings to earn the win.

Rosario went 2-for-3 at the bag, and Drzemiecki, Martin and Adrian Ojea had a hit each for St. Andrews. Nate Moretz (0-1) gave up six earned runs on six hits with three walks in two innings pitched to finish with the loss.